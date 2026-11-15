Preview: Wales vs Portugal - prediction, team news, lineups

Portugal make the trip to Cardiff to face Wales on Tuesday night needing to avoid defeat to guarantee top spot of Group A4 in the UEFA Nations League.

Although Wales will finish bottom of the group, the Dragons need a point to ensure that they feature in the relegation playoffs.

Match preview

While there were positives to take from Wales' performance against Norway on Saturday night, Craig Bellamy's side succumbed to a 3-1 defeat in Oslo.

From knowing that a draw in Scandinavia would have kept them in third place, Wales have now gone from being certain to finish behind Portugal, Denmark and Norway.

However, despite losing four of their five matches, Wales are in a strong position to secure a relegation playoff tie in March.

Unless two of Serbia, Turkey and Czech Republic win their respective final games of the group, that consolation will be secured.

Bellamy takes his team into this contest with just one victory from nine matches, Wales having posted three draws and five defeats since March.

© Iconsport / Joao Rico

Meanwhile, Portugal travel to Cardiff on the back of a surprise 4-1 defeat at home to Denmark on Saturday.

After Cristiano Ronaldo's recent international retirement, Jorge Jesus would have been hoping for a fifth win in succession, but he and his players were given a reality check having fallen four goals behind come the 75th minute.

Although they have already secured a spot in the quarter-finals, Portugal must avoid defeat to leave Denmark unable to overtake them for first place on the final matchday.

The only clean sheet of Jesus's reign so far was in the 1-0 victory over Wales on matchday one.

Wales Nations League form:

Wales form (all competitions):

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Portugal Nations League form:

Portugal form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / SUSA

With Ethan Ampadu serving a suspension, Josh Sheehan could be drafted into the Wales midfield.

Connor Roberts is expected to replace the injured Neco Williams at right-back, while Bellamy may try to find a role for David Brooks after his goal in Norway.

Meanwhile, Antonio Silva is in line to deputise for Ruben Dias in the Portugal defence, a consequence of the Manchester City centre-back serving a suspension.

Nazinho is an alternative at full-back if Jesus wants to withdraw Alberto Costa or Diogo Dalot from his backline.

Joao Neves and Bernardo Silva could be brought into the midfield, with Ruben Neves and Pedro Neto potentially dropping out.

Wales possible starting lineup:

Darlow; Roberts, Rodon, Davies, Dasilva; Cullen, Sheehan; Johnson, Brooks, Wilson; Koumas

Portugal possible starting lineup:

D Costa; A Costa, A Silva, Veiga, Dalot; J Neves, Vitinha; B Silva, Felix, Fernandes; Ramos

We say: Wales 0-2 Portugal

Although both nations suffered defeat last time out, we feel that Portugal are better equipped to bounce back. Therefore, an away victory with a clean sheet gets our vote, leaving Wales to rely on results elsewhere to make the relegation playoffs.

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