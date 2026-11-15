Arsenal-linked Antonio Nusa channels 'inner Ronaldinho' as Norwegian media hail RB Leipzig star

Arsenal-linked attacker Antonio Nusa sent tongues wagging once again with a standout performance in Norway's 3-1 UEFA Nations League victory over Wales on Saturday night.

The RB Leipzig protege has been linked with a £66m move to Arsenal in 2027, with sporting director Andrea Berta apparently accelerating his plans to bring Nusa to the Emirates Stadium.

The 21-year-old did his hopes of a marquee transfer no harm whatsoever in Norway's triumph against Wales, most notably opening the scoring on the stroke of the hour mark with a low strike from the edge of the area.

Nusa was a livewire all evening for Norway, having also registered four shots, drawn two fouls, completed nine progressive carries and created three chances at Ullevaal Stadium, triggering high praise from the Norwegian media in the process.

Arsenal transfer target Antonio Nusa hailed by Norwegian media after Wales win

© Iconsport / PictureAlliance, Jan Woitas/dpa, Azzuu

Nusa was awarded an 8/10 rating from Tipsbladet, who hailed the Leipzig winger for 'doing everything on his own' and being a 'constant moment of unrest' for Welsh defenders.

433 also gave Nusa an eight for being "Norway's biggest threat" on the night, as well as 'igniting the crowd' with his effervescent performance on the left-hand side.

VG, meanwhile, made an extremely bold claim, stating that Nusa brought out his 'inner Ronaldinho', reflecting on a moment when the Arsenal target took out several Wales players with a mazy dribble before being unable to find the target.

Aftenposten could not help but wax lyrical about Nusa either, labelling the 21-year-old the 'wizard' that fans came to see, and a player who strikes 'terror' into opposing defenders.

The Nusa love-in was not limited to Norwegian commentators, as Wales boss Craig Bellamy told the media after the game that he would put the Leipzig man in the top three or four players in the world in his position.

"If I was in one of the top three, four, five clubs in the world, I would have signed him," VG quotes Bellamy as saying. "If I had the money, of course, because he is going to be very expensive. But I would go all in for him.

"I think he is a very special player. Difficult to control. Physically absolutely enormous. In terms of wingers, I would put him among the three or four best players in the world in that area."

What next for Antonio Nusa and Norway?

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Norway's triumph leaves the Nordic nation third in League A Group 4 on six points from five games, three adrift of second-placed Denmark, whom they face in Tuesday's finale.

Victory for Norway in Copenhagen will guarantee a quarter-final place for Stale Solbakken's men, but failure to win will see them either qualify for the relegation playoffs or suffer an immediate demotion to League B.

Nusa now boasts 10 goals and 10 assists in 35 caps for Norway, while he has registered a striking six goals and eight assists in 15 matches for Leipzig in the 2026-27 season.