Kevin De Bruyne responds to PSV Eindhoven transfer amid Napoli exit rumours

Former Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has refused to rule out a surprise January move to PSV Eindhoven, with the Dutch champions reportedly making contact over a potential deal to end his difficult spell at Napoli.

The 35-year-old Belgium international has emerged as an ambitious transfer target for PSV, who are exploring the possibility of bringing him back to the Netherlands after just 18 months in Italian football.

According to Dutch publication Voetbal International, PSV have already approached De Bruyne's representatives, with preliminary discussions taking place over a potential winter transfer.

The former Premier League star addressed the speculation following Belgium's 2-1 Nations League victory over Turkey on Thursday, a match in which he scored.

While De Bruyne insisted that he remains happy with his current physical condition and performances, he stopped short of dismissing the possibility of leaving Napoli.

His response comes amid reports of growing uncertainty surrounding his future under Massimiliano Allegri, with PSV hoping to take advantage of his contractual situation.

Kevin De Bruyne responds to PSV transfer interest as January talks emerge

Speaking to Belgian broadcaster VTM Nieuws after the Turkey match, De Bruyne was asked directly about reports linking him with a move to Eindhoven.

"I can't say too much about it. At the moment I'm happy," the midfielder explained.

"I feel good, I'm playing every match at a good level. And what comes, comes. It's not the time to talk about it now.

"I know how it works. There are always lots of rumours. I stay calm about it – you know me. I'm happy with my level and how I feel physically. That's all that matters."

Asked whether PSV's interest was mutual, De Bruyne offered a brief response: "We'll see."

His comments followed reports in the Netherlands that PSV had begun assessing the financial conditions required to secure his signature.

Voetbal International confirmed that the Eredivisie club had made enquiries and established contact with the player, although the publication stressed that their interest remained at an early stage.

Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport has subsequently reported that PSV also approached Napoli to clarify the club's intentions regarding De Bruyne's contract.

The Belgian's current agreement expires in June 2027, but Napoli hold an option to extend it by another season.

That clause could prove important to negotiations, with the Italian side yet to confirm whether they would consider allowing their experienced playmaker to leave midway through the campaign.

Belgium manager Mark van Bommel, who previously played for and managed PSV, believes the Dutch club could offer De Bruyne a suitable environment.

"He has to make the decision himself, but he doesn't live far away and Dutch football suits him," Van Bommel told VTM Nieuws.

"The attacking way of playing, always wanting to play football, that fits him."

Current PSV manager Peter Bosz has also spoken highly of De Bruyne in the past, describing him as one of the greatest players in football history.

© Imago / Giuseppe Maffia

Why Kevin De Bruyne could consider ending his Napoli spell early

De Bruyne joined Napoli on a free transfer in the summer of 2025 following a decade at Manchester City, where he established himself as one of the Premier League's greatest midfielders.

However, his first season in Italy was disrupted by a hamstring injury that sidelined him for more than four months.

Napoli also failed to retain their Serie A title, while De Bruyne subsequently criticised former manager Antonio Conte's defensive approach.

The Belgian explained that he had struggled to operate in his preferred position and questioned the team's attacking ambition under the Italian.

Conte's replacement, Allegri, has not brought the improvement in results Napoli had hoped for.

The club sit 10th in Serie A after 11 matches and have lost three of their opening four Champions League fixtures, increasing scrutiny of their performances.

De Bruyne has also experienced reported disagreements with Allegri over his tactical role, although he remains an important member of the side.

Indeed, he has featured in all 15 of Napoli's competitive matches this season, contributing four goals and two assists.

His availability and productivity suggest that a January departure would not simply be the consequence of losing his place in the starting lineup.

There is also a personal dimension to the speculation.

De Bruyne's wife, Michele Lacroix, spoke in September about the family's difficulties adapting to life in Naples and their desire to return to Belgium.

"We want to live here, in Limburg. The sooner, the better," she told Belgian magazine NINA.

"Kevin leads a very limited life in Naples. It's not much fun for him. Besides, we can't do anything together as a family in the city."

Eindhoven's proximity to the Belgian border could make PSV an appealing destination, although De Bruyne has not publicly linked his family's circumstances to a possible transfer.

The midfielder has also been linked with a return to the Premier League through Everton, who were reportedly assessing their chances of securing his services earlier this month.

For PSV, the main obstacles remain Napoli's willingness to negotiate and the financial demands involved in signing a player of De Bruyne's stature.

With no agreement in place, his latest comments leave the possibility of a January move open without indicating that a departure has been decided.