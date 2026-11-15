Arsenal: Viktor Gyokeres overtakes Cristiano Ronaldo, extends all-time Nations League goals record

Arsenal striker Viktor Gyokeres extended an extraordinary UEFA Nations League goals record and surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo in Sweden's 3-2 victory over Bosnia-Herzegovina on Saturday evening.

The 28-year-old has experienced a frustrating start to the 2026-27 season with Arsenal, scoring just two goals in 14 appearances, while also providing three assists.

Gyokeres has started just one Premier League game to boot, having fallen behind Kai Havertz in the strikers' pecking order, but he remains indispensable for the Sweden national team.

Gyokeres and strike partner Alexander Isak led the line for Graham Potter's men against Bosnia, whom Sweden drew first blood against through Daniel Svensson with just five minutes gone.

Gyokeres doubled his nation's lead from the penalty spot shortly afterwards, before rifling home from 12 yards yet again on the stroke of half time, and Sweden survived a fightback attempt from their visitors to make it four wins from five.

By making the net bulge at the Strawberry Arena, Gyokeres scored for the eighth Nations League game running, becoming the first player in the history of the competition to achieve that feat.

Arsenal's Viktor Gyokeres scores in eighth consecutive Nations League game

Viktor Gyökeres has now scored in eight consecutive Nations League games for Sweden ?? 8 games played, 12 goals ? https://t.co/jOt5Hc5U6o — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 14, 2026

The 28-year-old already held the record for the most consecutive Nations League games scored in, as no other player has struck in more than six straight matches.

However, Gyokeres has now extended his unparalleled achievement; his closest challenger is England captain Harry Kane, who has scored in six consecutive Nations League matches and could make it seven on the spin when the Three Lions face Spain on Sunday.

Gyokeres's record run began in October 2024, when he netted once in a 3-0 win over Serbia, and the ex-Sporting Lisbon man also bagged against Slovakia and Azerbaijan in that year's tournament, scoring four against the latter.

Gyokeres now boasts six goals from five Nations League games in 2026-27, scoring in previous matches against Romania, Bosnia, Poland and Romania again before his Saturday double.

Where does Viktor Gyokeres rank in all-time Nations League scoring charts?

Nations League All-Time Top Scorers Most goals in the competition's history Top nine All-time top scorers in the UEFA Nations League, ranked by goals: Erling Haaland (Norway) leads with 23, ahead of Viktor Gyokeres (Sweden) on 16. # Player Goals 1 Erling Haaland Norway 23 2 Viktor Gyokeres Sweden 16 3 Aleksandar Mitrovic Serbia 15 3 Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal 15 5 Romelu Lukaku Belgium 14 5 Vedat Muriqi Kosovo 14 7 Harry Kane England 13 8 Kylian Mbappe France 10 8 Danel Sinani Luxembourg 10

Not only did Gyokeres's brace on Saturday extend his successive scoring streak; the Arsenal forward has now overtaken Cristiano Ronaldo in the all-time Nations League scoring charts.

Ronaldo managed 15 Nations League goals for Portugal, but Gyokeres has now found the net 16 times in the competition, the second-most in the competition's history.

The Sweden star now only trails Erling Haaland in the list, as the Manchester City marksman has scored 23 Nations League goals for Norway after his strike in Saturday's victory over Wales.

Sweden have now moved onto 13 points from five games in League B Group 4, thus guaranteeing promotion to League A ahead of their last game against Poland on Tuesday.