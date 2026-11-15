Man City guilty: Erling Haaland "answers" contract decision after verdict as Enzo Maresca faces January transfer problem

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has defended his choice to remain at Manchester City amid the fallout of their guilty verdict.

The Citizens were found guilty by an independent panel in September of breaching the Premier League's financial rules on an industrial scale.

A punishment has not yet been handed down, but there are fears among those associated with the club that sanctions could be as harsh as demotion.

It would be understandable if some players felt let down by City, who often expressed confidence that they would win their case.

Haaland revealed that he had no regrets about joining the club in 2022 and signing a new contract last year, telling TV2: "I assume the answers will come. I don’t know when. I haven’t read much about it. To be completely honest, I’m focused on trying to perform for Manchester City.

"A club I signed a five-year deal with in 2022, and a new nine-and-a-half-year deal in late 2024. I think that says everything about the matter. I’m a City player and I’m incredibly happy there. I’d say I made a pretty good choice by joining City in 2022.

"We can all agree on that. I would say so myself when I look at the trophies I’ve won and how I’ve developed on and off the pitch. I’m standing here after winning an international 3-1 and we're in the 1st seed pot for the Euro qualifiers. Things aren’t going so well for City in the league but we’ll try and turn that around against Fulham."

Haaland signed a new contract until 2034 in January 2025, though it is not clear if he would seek a move away from the club should they be severely punished.

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Erling Haaland's comments: Should Man City fans be concerned?

City could win an appeal later this year, but the likelihood of the club overturning their guilty verdict is reportedly small.

A demotion to the Championship or lower divisions raises the possibility of a mass exodus, especially if the players have clauses in their contracts that make exits easier in the event of relegation.

Haaland is arguably the best striker in the world, and the 26-year-old will not want to spend at least a year of his prime competing for promotion.

It would not be surprising if the likes of Phil Foden or Nico O'Reilly opted to stay at the Etihad given they came through the academy, but it is hard to see others such as Haaland remaining a City player.

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Man City transfer news: Major January problem for Enzo Maresca

City currently find themselves third in the Premier League table, with the team trailing Arsenal by six points after 10 matchweeks.

Enzo Maresca will no doubt be targeting the January transfer window as an opportunity to strengthen in order to close the gap to the Gunners.

However, potential targets may be reluctant about joining the club due to the real threat of sanctions, and that would make a title challenge difficult.