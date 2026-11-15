Sunday's Nations League predictions including Spain vs. England, Belgium vs. Italy

Today's Nations League predictions include the Euro 2024 final rematch between Spain and England, as well as Belgium's battle with Italy and France's fight with Turkey.

© Imago / Xinhua

Montenegro and Cyprus will round off their 2026-27 UEFA Nations League Group C2 campaigns with a contest on Sunday afternoon.

The hosts have already secured promotion to League B, while the visitors have booked a position in the promotion playoffs ahead of their final fixture.

We say: Cyprus 1-1 Montenegro

Montenegro have been the standout team in this section, but Cyprus will have home advantage, and we are expecting the points to be shared on Sunday.

> Cyprus vs. Montenegro preview

© Imago

Latvia will welcome Armenia to Stadions Skonto on Sunday afternoon for the final clash in UEFA Nations League C Group 2.

Both teams' positions in the standings have already been confirmed, with the hosts destined to finish at the bottom of the table and the visitors guaranteed to finish third.

We say: Latvia 1-2 Armenia

Latvia have scored in each of their last three matches, and while we expect them to continue that streak, Armenia demonstrated their superiority on matchday one and should have enough to win again.

> Latvia vs. Armenia preview

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The top two teams in Group 1 of League C in the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League will lock horns on Sunday, as Belarus tackle Albania.

The hosts are second in the section, boasting 10 points from five matches, while the visitors are at the head of the group, gathering 12 points from their five games.

We say: Belarus 1-1 Albania

This is a tough match to call, as both sides have a lot of quality. Cases can be made for either to win it, but we are expecting a tight game to finish all square.

> Belarus vs. Albania preview

© Iconsport / Balazs Popal, Gonzales Photo, Alamy

Finland will conclude their Nations League C campaign on Sunday, when they welcome San Marino to Bolt Arena.

The hosts come into the final clash of the group stage in third place with seven points, while the visitors are last in fourth with no points, though neither can secure promotion.

We say: Finland 4-0 San Marino

There is no reason to think that San Marino can pull off a miraculous victory and defy their Nations League form.

Finland may be disappointed about their failure to earn promotion, but against a team as porous as the visitors, anything other than a comfortable home win would be surprising.

> Finland vs. San Marino preview

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With a place in the UEFA Nations League quarter-finals on the line, Belgium will welcome Italy to Brussels for a Sunday night showdown.

After both won in midweek, a dramatic finale awaits: the Red Devils and the Azzurri are both vying with France for top spot in League A Group 1.

We say: Belgium 2-2 Italy

These teams are well matched, but Italy can reach the Nations League's knockout phase once again, while ending Belgium's chance of some elusive silverware.

Full of confidence after strong displays brought four points from two meetings with France, the new-look Azzurri are capable of going to Brussels and getting the result they require to go through.

> Belgium vs. Italy preview

© Iconsport / Daniel Derajinski

France still have work to do if they are to advance to the quarter-finals of the UEFA Nations League, with Zinedine Zidane's side welcoming Turkey for a crucial game on Sunday.

Les Bleus will enter the match off the back of a 3-1 defeat to Italy, while Turkey's struggles in Group A1 continued last time out, going down 2-1 at home to Belgium.

We say: France 3-1 Turkey

Turkey are capable of making this a tricky match for a France team that are missing some key players, but the expected return of Mbappe should allow Zidane's team to collect a vital three points.

> France vs. Turkey preview

© Imago / HANZA MEDIA

Croatia and Czech Republic will round off their respective UEFA Nations League Group A3 campaigns with a clash on Sunday night.

The home team will enter the match off the back of a 2-1 loss to England, while Czech Republic were beaten 2-0 by Spain in their last fixture.

We say: Croatia 2-1 Czech Republic

Both teams have struggled in this Nations League campaign, and we are expecting Sunday's match to be close in terms of the scoreline, but Croatia should be able to navigate their way to their second win in the section.

> Croatia vs. Czech Republic preview

Spain vs. England Nations League Match Preview ?⚪ | "England Have A 10% Chance"

Engaging in a straight shootout for first place, Spain and England conclude their UEFA Nations League group-stage campaigns on Sunday, clashing at the Metropolitano Stadium in their League A Group 3 finale.

Both sides have already secured their ticket to the quarter-finals, and the world champions - favoured by the best UK betting sites - simply need to avoid defeat to consign the Three Lions to second place.

We say: Spain 3-1 England

Neither England nor Spain showed what they are truly capable of on matchday five, but the Three Lions' display in particular showed the gap that remains between them and the world's best.

Boosted by the returns of Yamal and Oyarzabal and unbeaten in almost 32 months, the hosts have our vote to complete a perfect group-stage campaign.

> Spain vs. England preview