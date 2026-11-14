Preview: Germany vs Netherlands - prediction, team news, lineups

Fighting for a place in the UEFA Nations League quarter-finals, Germany are set to host Group A2 leaders the Netherlands at Olympiastadion Berlin on Monday.

Die Mannschaft know that they likely need to win to progress, while Oranje through barring an unprecedented swing in goal-difference.

Match preview

Jurgen Klopp's Germany are pushing to qualify for the Nations League quarter-finals for just the second time, but they face a tough test to reach the last eight.

Die Mannschaft are currently third in Group A2, level on eight points with Greece and three behind the Netherlands, and their chance to go through leans on the fact UEFA prioritises head-to-head points between tied teams.

Klopp's side were beaten 1-0 by the Azure and White on September 27 before drawing 0-0 with them on matchday four.

However, Ivan Jovanovic's men were hammered 7-0 by the Dutch on Friday, meaning that a German victory over the Netherlands on Monday would see them progress ahead of Greece regardless of their result against Serbia.

Die Mannschaft were held to a 1-1 stalemate by Oranje on matchday one, with Cody Gakpo equalising in second-half stoppage time to deny his former Liverpool manager maximum points.

However, Klopp's team have remained undefeated in the group since their loss to Greece, most recently beating Serbia 3-1 on Friday, when they raced into a 2-0 lead within the first 14 minutes thanks to an own-goal from Srdjan Babic and a follow-up by Florian Wirtz.

© Iconsport / KOEN VAN WEEL / ANP

Meanwhile, Xavi's Netherlands have yet to taste defeat in the Nations League this term, and are in a commanding position at the top of their group.

Top of the pile with 11 points, Oranje's 7-0 demolition of Greece last time out - following a 2-2 draw on October 1 - means the only possibility of them finishing below the top two is if there is a dramatic 14-goal swing in the Azure and White's favour.

Xavi is without talismanic centre-back Virgil van Dijk this month, but his team were still able to keep their first clean sheet in the competition on Friday, while Tijani Reijnders's first-half hat-trick set the tone for his flourishing attack.

However, it remains to be seen whether the Netherlands can repeat that feat in Germany, considering that they have won just one of their last six clashes with Die Mannschaft as the away side.

On the other hand, Oranje are unbeaten in their last seven matches on the road, last suffered a penalty shootout defeat against Spain in March 2025.

Germany Nations League form:

Netherlands Nations League form:

Team News

© Iconsport / MARCEL TER BALS, ANP

Germany have no new injury issues to contend with, though they are missing Bayern Munich stars Jamal Musiala and Serge Gnabry due to respective muscle problems.

In their absence, Klopp could continue with Brajan Gruda, Florian Wirtz and Derry Scherhant behind Arsenal man Kai Havertz up top.

As for the Netherlands, they were forced to take off Frenkie De Jong at half time against Greece after he suffered back pain, and he has now left the national squad to return to Barcelona.

Teun Koopmeiners looks set to step in and fill the gap alongside Joey Veerman at the base of Xavi's midfield, while Tijani Reijnders operates in the number 10 role.

Further forward, Donyell Malen has been a standout for Roma this season with 12 goals across all competitions, and he should lead the line on Monday while Cody Gakpo and Crysencio Summerville provide width.

Captain Virgil van Dijk has sat out this international break with complaints of physical discomfort, so expect to see Tottenham Hotspur's Micky van de Ven and Jan Paul van Hecker start at centre-back.

Germany possible starting lineup:

Ter Stegen; Treu, Thiaw, Tah, Mittelstadt; Kimmich, Pavlovic; Gruda, Wirtz, Scherhant; Havertz

Netherlands possible starting lineup:

Verbruggen; Dumfries, Van Hecke, Van de Ven, Timber; Veerman, Koopmeiners; Summerville, Reijnders, Gakpo; Malen

We say: Germany 2-1 Netherlands

The maths of the table is complex, but Germany have a simple task on Monday - they will likely need to beat the Netherlands to progress.

Oranje have yet to lose in the Nations League this season, though with the stakes lowered, they could be caught off guard.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.