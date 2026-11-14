Liverpool transfer news: 'Significant' interest in £29m centre-back as Andoni Iraola ponders future without Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool are keen on Lens centre-back Pierre Ismaelo Ganiou despite interest from a number of other clubs, the latest report has claimed.

The Premier League is now on pause for the November international break, and that has given Reds supporters the chance to assess the squad.

Andoni Iraola has made a positive start to life at Anfield, with the team's defence having notably improved, led by the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Ronald Araujo.

However, Van Djik has entered the final year of his contract, while Araujo is only on loan from Barcelona and could return to the Spanish side at the end of the season.

Amid uncertainty regarding the future of their defence, Football Insider report that the Reds are one of several clubs keen on signing Lens defender Ganiou, who is valued by Transfermarkt at just over £25m.

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Ismaelo Ganiou to Liverpool rumours: Transfer target assessed

Ganiou does not have an extensive history of top-flight football considering he has played just 28 games in Ligue 1 in his entire career, though he has been impressive for Lens.

In five league matches for the French side this season, the 21-year-old has won 69% of his duels, including 73% of his ground duels.

ISMAELO GANIOU STATS (LIGUE 1) Matches: 5 Starts: 5 Goals: 1 Height: 182cm Duels Won Percentage: 69% Ground Duels Won Percentage: 73% Aerial Duels Won Percentage: 64% Successful Passes per Game: 57

Liverpool have typically looked to sign aerially dominant defenders, so while the Frenchman boasts an impressive 64% duel success rate in the air, he only averages 1.8 aerial duels won per game.

Van Dijk has won an average of 3.8 duels in the air in the league so far, while Jeremy Jacquet has won 2.6 aerial duels in the Premier League, and the Reds would almost certainly aim to get Ganiou closer to those figures.

© Iconsport / Ewen Gavet

Do Liverpool need another centre-back in January or the summer?

While Van Dijk is 35 and is into the final year of his contract, he has shown no signs of physical decline, and he has expressed a desire to remain at Anfield.

If he was to extend his stay on Merseyside, the Reds may not need to delve into the market for another centre-back.

Joe Gomez is expected to leave, and he could be replaced in the squad by Araujo, which would then leave the club in need of a right-back.

Jacquet and Giovanni Leoni will be part of the squad for the coming seasons, while many believe that Ifeanyi Ndukwe could play a role for the team once his loan at Levante ends.