Preview: Lithuania vs Liechtenstein - prediction, team news, lineups

Lithuania welcome Liechtenstein to the Darius and Girenas Stadium on Monday evening for the final round of League D fixtures in the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League campaign.

In their previous competition outing, Trispalves fell to a narrow 1-0 defeat against Azerbaijan, while Blau-Rot lost to Milli Komanda by the same scoreline on Friday evening.

Match preview

After suffering relegation from League C in their 2024-25 Nations League endeavours, finishing bottom of Group 2 having failed to pick up a single point from their six matches, Lithuania will be fairly content with how they have performed in the competition over the previous few months.

Trispalves positively kick-started their campaign by beating Monday’s opposition away from home in their opening encounter before drawing with Azerbaijan, but after falling to a 1-0 defeat against the latter in their most recent outing, they are sat four points behind Odlar Yurdu, who have guaranteed top spot.

Alongside this, Lithuania also endured heartbreak in their latest pursuit of the Baltic Cup, as following a penalty shootout victory over Latvia in the semifinals, Trispalves conceded late on to fall short against Estonia in the final and as a result failed to end their 16-year wait for a competition title.

While every League D nation is guaranteed promotion at the end of play on Monday, with the division being completely abolished ahead of the 2028-29 campaign, Mindaugas Cepas’s men will certainly want to avoid finishing at the foot of the standings after facing Liechtenstein, who they have bizarrely beaten 2-0 in each of the previous three meetings between the sides.

© Imago / Domenic Aquilina

Following a damning World Cup qualification campaign in which they lost all of their eight Group J games and failed to score a single goal, conceding a huge 31 in the process, Liechtenstein have also weathered a deflating set of Nations League fixtures.

Having been beaten 2-0 by Lithuania in their first match, Konrad Funfstuck’s men did well to steady the ship and play out a score draw with table-toppers Azerbaijan, but after falling to a slim defeat against Odlar Yurdu on Friday evening, the visitors head into Monday’s clash requiring victory by three goals in order to climb off the foot of the standings.

To do so, Blau-Rot will certainly have to discover some attacking threat though, having not won by more than a two-goal margin since October 2007 and currently in an extremely rough patch of form, losing 19 of their latest 21 outings in all competitions.

Although they do not boast the best record against Lithuania, losing six of their prior eight meetings with Trispalves, Liechtenstein do have experience of overcoming Monday’s hosts, beating them 2-0 at Rheinpark Stadion in June 2011.

Lithuania Nations League form:

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Liechtenstein Nations League form:

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Team News

© Imago / IPA Sport

Having been shown a straight red card against Azerbaijan last month, 23-year-old forward Armandas Kucys will miss this week’s match for Lithuania and could be replaced by either Ignas Venckus or Edgaras Dubickas in attack.

After their victory against Blau-Rot last time out, it would be no surprise to see the hosts revert back to having three in midfield, with Lukas Michelbrink and Torino’s Gvidas Gineitis both likely to feature.

Although they kept a clean sheet with five in defence against Suriname on Thursday evening, it is likely that Trispalves deploy a back four this time out, with Justas Lasickas captaining the side from left-back.

Liechtenstein have a fully fit squad to choose from on Monday night as goalkeeper Tim-Tiado Oehri returns from a lengthy ACL injury and 19-year-old defender Yonas Abido receives his first call-up to the national side.

Hoping to net their first goal of the campaign in the final fixture, the only nation alongside Georgia still yet to have scored with one match remaining, Blau-Rot’s chances of ending their rut could well be down to Fabio Luque-Notaro and Alessandro Lo Russo, who are likely to form the visitors’ strike partnership this week.

Lithuania possible starting lineup:

Bartkus; Sirvys, Kazukolovas, Utkus, Lasickas; Gineitis, Vorobjovas, Michelbrink; Jankauskas, Dubickas, Venckus

Liechtenstein possible starting lineup:

B.Buchel; N.Hasler, Weissenhofer, Traber, Goppel, Zund; Sele, M.Buchel, A.Hasler, Luque-Notaro, Saglam

We say: Lithuania 3-0 Liechtenstein

With nothing to lose, Liechtenstein will be gunning to end their Nations League campaign on a high and claim their first victory over Lithuania in 15 years.

However, facing a Trispalves side who have lost just one of their previous five matches and took all three points when the nations met in September, it is difficult to see that happening and we predict the hosts to confirm a second-placed finish by winning on Monday evening.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.