Preview: Namibia vs Cameroon - prediction, team news, lineups

Namibia will be looking to revive their hopes of reaching the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations when they host Cameroon in Gaborone on Monday afternoon, four days after losing the first leg of their Group G double-header.

The Indomitable Lions claimed a 2-0 victory when the sides met on Thursday, leaving them three points clear at the top of the section, and another win would secure their place at the finals.

Match preview

Cameroon are now one win away from reaching the AFCON finals for the 23rd time and a seventh consecutive tournament, with their resilient form playing a key role in their qualification campaign.

After recording a victory in the second match of March's biennial FIFA Series, the Indomitable Lions have collected seven points from their opening three qualifying games, including a first-round win over Comoros and a draw with Congo.

Thursday's first-leg triumph over Namibia came courtesy of first-half strikes from Saidou Alioum and Bil Nsongo, meaning David Pagou's side have scored at least twice in three of their last five outings.

Cameroon have also kept clean sheets in three matches during that period, including a 1-0 friendly victory over Ivory Coast on October 3, 2026, and the West-Central African nation, currently 42nd in the FIFA World Rankings, will look to maintain that form on Monday.

The Indomitable Lions have also been solid on the road, losing just one of their last eight matches outside their own country while winning five, and they have avoided defeat in each of their most recent outings in that run.

© Imago

Namibia, meanwhile, have seen their bid to reach the AFCON finals for only the fifth time and a second in the last three editions become more difficult, with Thursday's defeat leaving the Brave Warriors one point behind second place after Comoros drew with Congo.

The result also means Collin Benjamin's side have now lost each of their last three outings across all competitions, failing to score in any of them since their 1-0 victory over Congo in the opening round of the qualifiers.

The Brave Warriors have also been shaky defensively during that period, conceding nine goals across those three matches, including six in a friendly defeat to Russia after losing 1-0 to Comoros.

There is, however, some encouragement in the fact that Namibia have lost just one of their last five competitive matches as the designated hosts, winning two of their most recent three within 90 minutes.

Namibia have struggled in this fixture, though, losing four of their previous seven meetings (W1, D2) across all competitions, although their most recent home encounter with the Indomitable Lions ended in a goalless draw.



Namibia Africa Cup of Nations Qualifying form:

W

L

L

Namibia form (all competitions):

L

W

W

L

L

L

Cameroon Africa Cup of Nations Qualifying form:

W

D

W

Cameroon form (all competitions):

L

W

W

D

W

W

Team News

© Imago / Vincent Kimto/ David Michael Productions

Namibia are expected to be without midfielder Peter Shitembi, who withdrew from the squad through injury, while no further injury concerns or suspensions were confirmed following the first leg.

Experienced figures Deon Hotto, Riaan Hanamub and Peter Shalulile are expected to feature again as Benjamin looks for a response from his side.

Cameroon remain without Carlos Baleba and Christian Kofane, who both withdrew before the first leg due to injuries sustained at their respective clubs.

Meanwhile, Mahamadou Nagida is available again after serving his suspension in the first leg, while Bryan Mbeumo could retain his place on the left side of attack after providing an assist last time out.



Namibia possible starting lineup:

Ndisiro; Kamberipa, Eib, Katua, Hanamub; Rudath, Shidolo, Petrus, Hotto; Shalulile, Tjiueza

Cameroon possible starting lineup:

Ngapandouetnbu; Tchamadeu, Biakolo, Kotto, Nagida; Ebong; Mbeumo, Nyengue, Yondjio, Moubarak; Nsongo

We say: Namibia 0-1 Cameroon

Namibia will be desperate to produce a stronger performance after their subdued display in Douala, but their recent scoring record offers little encouragement ahead of another meeting with Cameroon, who should have enough quality and current form to secure a narrow victory.



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