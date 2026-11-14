Liverpool team news: Dominik Szoboszlai injury latest as midfielder issues update on new "treatment" after Hungary setback

Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai has confirmed that he was close to suffering an injury while playing for Hungary.

The Reds star was part of the Hungarian XI that beat Georgia 2-0 in the Nations League on Saturday, registering an assist.

Many Reds fans were worried about the 26-year-old's fitness given Andoni Iraola had expressed concern about a potential injury heading into the international break.

Szoboszlai fuelled those fears after admitting he was close to pulling out of Saturday's match, telling reporters: "During the warm-up I was close to saying that I wouldn't be able to play after all. I felt the injury during one of my shots, but I thought to myself that, having come this far, I wasn't going to let the team down.

"So I tried to give everything I had, as best as I could. My leg felt good, but now the treatment process starts all over again, and I need to be ready for Tuesday."

Szoboszlai has struggled hamstring and knee issues this season, and Liverpool will want him to sit out of his nation's clash with Northern Ireland on Tuesday given the Reds will face Manchester United in the Premier League on November 22.

© Iconsport / Craig Mercer/ Alamy Live News

Dominik Szoboszlai injury latest: Why Liverpool need Hungary midfielder

While Szoboszlai has not played particularly well this season for the Reds, he is one of just three senior options for midfield.

Losing him for an extended period of time would leave Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch as the only experienced stars for Iraola to choose from, but the latter has not been trusted by the head coach in 2026-27.

Though youngster Trey Nyoni should arguably be in the Reds' starting XI irrespective of injury concerns, the 19-year-old cannot be expected to start on a consistent basis.

Given Szoboszlai has already suffered two injuries this campaign, further minutes this international break would be a major concern ahead of the busy winter period.

© Iconsport / Sports Press Photo

Liverpool transfer news: Is Lamine Camara a necessity in January window?

With depth a serious issue for Iraola, it should come as no surprise to see the club linked to midfielders ahead of the January transfer window.

Lamine Camara has often been touted as a target for the Merseysiders, and his abilities with and without the ball would make him a strong addition.

The 22-year-old would ensure that Nyoni is not overplayed, while also allowing Szoboszlai to avoid being forced into the XI should his injury issues persist.

Whether Liverpool act on any interest in January remains to be seen, but it would be risky to head into the rest of the campaign with the same options in midfield.