Preview: Central African Republic vs Benin - prediction, team news, lineups

Central African Republic host Benin at the Japoma Stadium in Douala, Cameroon, on Monday in the fourth round of Group F in 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying.

Benin won the first leg 4-1 in Abidjan on Thursday and lead Group F on goal difference, level on seven points with Burkina Faso, while Central African Republic remain bottom with no points and a goal difference of -6.

Match preview

Central African Republic, known as Les Fauves, have lost all three qualifiers, scoring two goals and conceding eight, and have not won any match since October last year.

Mauritania won 3-1 in their opener on September 24, and Burkina Faso followed with a 1-0 victory over them on September 28.

Head coach Abdelaziz Kerkache, a Moroccan who has previously worked at Mouloudia d’Oujda, was appointed on November 6 to replace Eloge Enza Yamissi, only six days before the first leg.

Kerkache recalled Geoffrey Kondogbia of Olympique de Marseille and Le Mans forward Louis Mafouta, who both missed the opening two qualifiers, and Mafouta responded by equalising in the first leg.

Les Fauves had more of the ball in Abidjan, with 56% possession and eight corners to Benin’s five, yet goalkeeper Dominique Youfeigane faced eight shots on target and conceded four.

Central African Republic are still chasing a first Africa Cup of Nations finals appearance after narrowly missing out in 2021 and 2023, and their home leg is being staged in Douala rather than in Bangui.

© Iconsport / Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

Benin, nicknamed Les Guepards, have taken seven points from three Group F games under Gernot Rohr, beginning with a 1-1 draw at Burkina Faso on September 25.

A 2-1 win over Mauritania in Abidjan on September 29 followed, with Rodolfo Aloko scoring either side of half time, as Benin again used an Ivory Coast venue because the Stade de l’Amitie in Cotonou is not yet approved for qualifiers.

Hassane Imourane opened the scoring in the seventh minute of the first leg, Louis Mafouta equalised in the 19th, and Benin were 3-1 up at half time after Aloko struck in the 31st minute and Aiyegun Tosin in the 36th.

Tosin completed his brace in the 56th minute, and he and Aloko have now scored six of Benin’s seven goals in qualifying.

Benin won despite having only 44% of the possession, turning 18 shots into four goals, with eight efforts on target against Central African Republic’s 14 shots and five on target.

Rohr said afterwards that the scoreline flattered his side because Central African Republic attacked a great deal, and he expects a reaction in a rematch only four days later.

Central African Republic Africa Cup of Nations Qualifying form:

L

L

L

Central African Republic form (all competitions):

L

W

L

L

L

Benin Africa Cup of Nations Qualifying form:

D

W

W

Benin form (all competitions):

W

L

L

D

W

W

Team News

© Imago

For the Central African Republic, Edwin Quarshie, booked in the 1-0 defeat by Burkina Faso, missed the first leg through suspension for accumulated yellow cards and should be available again on Monday.

Venuste Baboula, who has an ankle sprain, was left out of the starting lineup on Thursday, and he could be saved for the return match.

Kondogbia, Mafouta and Goduine Koyalipou all started in Abidjan, and Kerkache has had only one match to work with that group.

For Benin, captain and striker Steve Mounie remains out injured, so Rohr again leans on Aloko, Tosin and Junior Olaitan, who has three goals and seven assists for Besiktas this season.

Parfait Faton, a 16-year-old midfielder from AAS Sarcelles, received his first senior call-up in a 25-player squad that also includes Sessi D’Almeida and Jodel Dossou.

Central African Republic possible starting lineup:

Youfeigane; Yangao, Kouadio, Gambor, Yapende; Solet, Kondogbia, Diomande; Yawenendji, Koyalipou, Mafouta

Benin possible starting lineup:

Dandjinou; T. Ouorou, Roche, Tijani, Azongnitode; D’Almeida, Imourane; Aloko, Olaitan, Y. Ouorou; Tosin

We say: Central African Republic 1-2 Benin

Benin were far more efficient than their numbers suggest, putting eight of 18 shots on target with only 44% of the ball, and they did it without Mounie.

Central African Republic have conceded eight goals in three qualifiers, and a second game in four days under Kerkache is unlikely to repair a defence that let in three before half time on Thursday.

Benin cannot afford to slip either, because Burkina Faso are also on seven points after an added-time winner from Elohim Kabore against Mauritania, and the Cheetahs lead the table only on goal difference.

A clean sheet is less certain, because Mafouta equalised in the first leg and Kondogbia gives Les Fauves a better platform than they had in September, so we expect Central African Republic to score but not to take anything from the game.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.