Preview: Chad vs CAR - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Sunday's World Cup Qualifying - Africa clash between Chad and Central African Republic, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Two teams with nothing but pride to play for will face off on Sunday as Chad welcome Central African Republic to Mandjafa for the final round of the World Cup qualifying series in Africa.

Both nations are no longer in contention to reach the global tournament, with the hosts propping up Group I on one point, while the visitors sit just above them on five.

Match preview

Neither Chad nor CAR have ever qualified for a major tournament before, and in truth, they were not expected to challenge for the top two spots in a group that included the continent’s established forces in Ghana and Mali.

While the campaign proved disappointing for the Malians, who failed to advance, Les Sao’s struggles came as little surprise, with Wednesday’s 2-0 defeat to the Eagles marking an eighth loss of the qualifiers.

Among all participants in the World Cup qualifying series in Africa, only Seychelles with Sao Tome and Principe have collected fewer points than Chad’s tally of one, while only Somalia, Congo and Djibouti have just as few.

Surprisingly, Les Sao’s only point came against leaders Ghana on matchday six in a 1-1 draw at Mandjafa, and it remains to be seen if that spirited display can be replicated against visitors who triumphed in the reverse fixture.

Raoul Savoy led CAR to a 1-0 victory in that match at the neutral Stade Municipal on matchday three, but now finds himself in the opposite dugout seeking to repay the favour against his former employers.

Savoy was dismissed in October 2024 following a string of defeats in the African Cup of Nations qualifiers, though his departure did little to alter the Central Africans’ fate, as their campaign in the competition and CHAN both ended in disappointment.

Since the Swiss coach’s exit, Les Fauves have managed just one point from their five World Cup qualifiers, that being a goalless draw against Mali on matchday six.

While that result marked their first clean sheet of the campaign, it also began a worrying trend in attack for Eloge Enza-Yamissi’s side, who have now gone four games without finding the net in the qualifiers following losses to Madagascar (2-0), Comoros (2-0) and Ghana.

Les Fauves’ 5-0 defeat to the Black Stars on Wednesday means they now possess the worst defence in Group I with 22 conceded – one more than Chad – though the visitors have at least shown some efficiency in attack with eight goals registered.

Les Sao, however, have been blunt in front of goal, having found the net only three times throughout the qualifiers, suggesting that this could be a low-scoring affair, especially considering CAR having drawn blanks in their last six matches across all competitions.

Team News

Chad are expected to be without defender Wanre Daikreo, who is suspended after picking up his second booking of the campaign last time out, following a yellow card in the previous fixture.

Gabkala Daba could step in as replacement for Daikreo, with Felix Noubara also being a strong alternative for that position.

Samsunspor striker Marius Mouandilmadji made his first appearance of the year for Les Sao with a 35-minute cameo against Mali, and could be handed a starting role this time.

CAR will be without midfielder Yaloungou Oualengbe, who is suspended due to accumulated yellow cards, having received his second of the campaign last time out.

Record scorer Louis Mafouta was surprisingly left out of the matchday squad against Ghana, so his absence this time would not come as much of a surprise.

Enza-Yamissi could make several changes here, with Moustapha Djimet, Christian Yawanendji and Axel Urie all pushing for starts after featuring from the bench last time out.

Chad possible starting lineup:

Mbaynassem; Franky Tchaouna, Tchouplaou, G Daba, D W Michael; Thiam, Kuoma; Ecua, Damba; H Tchaouna; Marius

Central African Republic possible starting lineup:

Youfeigane; F Yangoa, Basse-Zokana, Miambaye, Namsona; Gambor, Pirioua, Yawanendji, Urie; Djimet, Baboula

We say: Chad 0-0 Central African Republic

While both sides will be eager to avoid ending the campaign on a whimper, Chad’s struggles in attack and Central African Republic’s barren run up front point towards a cagey contest, with a scoreless draw the most likely outcome.

Adeyeye Oluwapelumi

