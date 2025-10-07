Preview: Chad vs Mali - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Wednesday's World Cup Qualifying - Africa clash between Chad and Mali, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Mali make the trip to Mandjafa to face already-eliminated Chad on Wednesday evening in the penultimate match of the 2026 World Cup qualifying series in Africa, with hopes of securing a vital win to keep their fading playoff ambitions alive.

The Eagles can no longer achieve automatic qualification as they sit seven points behind Group I leaders Ghana, though being four adrift of second-placed Madagascar offers a faint glimmer of possibility for an indirect route to the mundial.

Match preview

Mali have never reached the global stage, and their hopes of a first-ever World Cup appearance suffered a setback last time out.

The Eagles entered matchday eight in second position, aiming to close the gap at the top, but a narrow 1-0 defeat away to Ghana ended hopes of a direct ticket and saw them drop down the standings.

Victories for Madagascar and Comoros in their respective fixtures compounded the woes of Tom Saintfiet’s men, who slipped to fourth, now four and three points adrift of both nations, who will also lock horns as Les Aigles face Chad.

While the Eagles no longer have full control over their destiny, the runners-up standings only make their task harder, with Mali’s 12 points (W3, D3, L2) leaving them three adrift of the lowest-ranked side among the four best runners-up.

Focusing on the task at hand, Les Aigles must overcome an unconvincing record on the road to secure maximum points on Wednesday, having won just one of four away outings in the campaign while failing to find the net in the remaining three.

For Chad, the mission is to give their fans something to cheer about at Mandjafa, following a spirited 1-1 draw with Ghana in their most recent home fixture, when Celestine Ecua struck a late equaliser in the 89th minute.

That remains Les Sao’s only point in the qualifiers, as Raoul Savoy’s men were beaten 3-1 in Madagascar last time out, leaving them rooted to the bottom and already out of contention for a World Cup place.

Chad have shipped the most goals in their group with 19 conceded and have found the net only three times, making Wednesday’s encounter a daunting prospect against a side that have scored 11 and let in just five.

Adding to their challenge is a miserable record against Mali, having lost all five previous meetings, including a 3-1 defeat in the reverse fixture, so even a draw could be considered a major accomplishment.

Meanwhile, victory would be nothing short of extraordinary, as Chad seek to end a 16-match winless streak across all competitions (D6, L10), their last success dating back to a 2-1 triumph over Mauritius in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in March 2024.

Team News

Chad head coach Savoy has named a 24-man squad for the double-header against Mali and the Central African Republic, featuring mostly players based on the continent.

Golden Arrows forward Sede Dion Junior has received his first official call-up, with all paperwork completed, after pledging his allegiance to Les Sao despite eligibility for Ivory Coast.

Mouandilmadji Marius is one of the few European-based players in the squad, with the Samsunspor striker returning after missing the last three international breaks and expected to lead the attack on Wednesday.

Mali head coach Saintfiet has a 25-man squad to choose from, with Djigui Diara expected to start in goal once again, while several key players return to the fold.

Laval shot-stopper Mamadou Samassa and RB Leipzig midfielder Amadou Haidara have both been recalled for the first time this year, while Tottenham’s Yves Bissouma is back after recovering from a knee injury that kept him out of the September double-header.

Bissouma is yet to feature for his club this season, so it would not come as a surprise if Saintfiet opts to rest him against Chad due to fitness concerns.

Chad possible starting lineup:

Mbaynassem; Allarabaye, Daikreo, Tchouplaou, D W Michael; Thiam, Damba; F Tchaouna, Osee, Ecua; Marius

Mali possible starting lineup:

Diarra; Dante, Niakate, Fofana, Konate; M Camara, Dieng, Haidara, Mamadou Sangare; Sinayoko, Doumbia

We say: Chad 0-2 Mali

This is a must-win encounter for Mali, who know any slip-up would end their playoff hopes, so anything short of a comfortable victory against a struggling Chad side they have beaten with ease in previous meetings would come as a major shock.

