Preview: CAR vs Ghana - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Wednesday's World Cup Qualifying - Africa clash between Central African Republic and Ghana, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Ghana hope to seal direct qualification for the 2026 World Cup as they make the trip to Meknes to face nominal hosts Central African Republic on Wednesday for matchday nine of the qualifying series in Africa.

The Black Stars sit top of Group I with 19 points, three clear of second-placed Madagascar, and will aim to take another decisive step towards automatic qualification with victory over their already eliminated opponents.

Match preview

While maximum points would all but confirm Ghana’s place at the mundial, the West Africans would still require favourable results elsewhere to make that dream certain.

Comoros face Madagascar at about the same time the Black Stars square off with CAR, and any slip-up from Barea could see Ghana secure a fifth appearance on the global stage in a campaign that has seen only a few blemishes.

Otto Addo’s men have triumphed in six of their eight World Cup qualifiers, with the exceptions being a 1-0 loss to Comoros on matchday two and a 1-1 draw against Chad in the second opening fixure of September’s double header.

Ghana returned to winning ways four days later with a 1-0 victory over Mali in Accra, taking their goal tally to 17 – the most in their bracket – while they have conceded only six.

The year 2024 has generally been a positive one for the West African giants, who have claimed four wins in six games during that period (D1, L1), so maximum points are expected on Wednesday, especially against a side with nothing left to play for.

With hopes of reaching the mundial already extinguished, CAR have only pride to fight for and will look to give Ghana a run for their money once more after their thrilling 4-3 defeat in Accra in the reverse fixture.

However, Les Fauves will aim to take something from another spirited display, but they head into this encounter on the back of five defeats in their last six matches across all competitions, failing to find the net in the most recent five.

Consecutive 2-0 losses to Madagascar and Comoros in September’s double header have left Eloge Enza Yamissi’s men fifth in Group I with just five points from one win, two draws and five defeats.

CAR’s only victory in the qualifiers came in a 1-0 success over Chad in June 2024, one of just two occasions they have kept a clean sheet in the campaign – a reflection of their struggles to stay tight at the back.

The Central Africans have conceded 17 goals – the second most in Group I – though Yamissi’s side have managed eight at the other end and will hope that counts for something on Wednesday as they attempt to end an eight-match winless run across all competitions (D3, L5).

Central African Republic World Cup Qualifying - Africa form:





W



L



L



D



L



L





Central African Republic form (all competitions):





L



L



L



D



L



L





Ghana World Cup Qualifying - Africa form:





W



L



W



W



D



W





Ghana form (all competitions):





W



W



L



W



D



W





Team News

CAR head coach Yamissi has named a 23-man squad for the double header against Ghana and Chad, retaining the core from September’s fixtures.

A similar 5-3-2 setup to the one used last time out could be seen again, although Isaac Ngoma misses out, meaning Louis Mafouta may partner Moustapha Djimet in attack.

Mafouta, the nation’s all-time leading marksman with sixteen goals, will be looking to add to his tally on Wednesday.

For Ghana, Addo has named a 24-man squad featuring Alidu Seidu and Fatawu Issahaku, who make their return following long injury layoffs.

Former Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey, Leicester City forward Jordan Ayew and Tottenham Hotspur’s c, who scored his first goal for the club at the weekend, all make the list.

Antoine Semenyo has been in fine form for Bournemouth this season and will head into Wednesday’s fixture high on confidence after netting a brace for the Cherries last Friday to bring his Premier League tally to six.

A repeat of the 3-4-3 formation used against Mali could be expected, with Kudus, Ayew and Semenyo forming the front three, Partey and Kwasi Sibo in a double pivot, and Gideon Mensah alongside Caleb Yirenkyi operating as wing-backs.

Alexander Djiku, who netted the winning goal against Mali, should marshal the three-man defence alongside Mohammed Salisu and Jonas Adjetey, while Benjamin Asare is expected to retain his place between the sticks.

Central African Republic possible starting lineup:

Abimala; F Yangoa, Gambor, Miambaye, Basse-Zokana, Beyissa; Oualengbe, Gusset; Yawanendji; Djimet, Mafouta

Ghana possible starting lineup:

Asare; Adjetey, Djiku, Salisu; Yirenkyi, Sibo, Partey, Mensah; Semenyo, Ayew, Kudus

We say: Central African Republic 1-2 Ghana

Ghana are overwhelming favourites heading into this encounter, though CAR will look to make their mark once again, so a goal from the nominal hosts seems likely – but victory for the Black Stars remains the more probable outcome.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Adeyeye Oluwapelumi Written by

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email