Preview: Central African Republic vs. Mauritania - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Thursday's friendly clash between Central African Republic and Mauritania, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

The Central African Republic and Mauritania will face off in an international friendly on Friday as both sides look to snap worrying winless streaks.

This will be the third-ever meeting between the two sides, with the Lions of Chinguetti winning the previous two encounters in AFCON qualifiers, scoring three times and conceding none.

Match preview

Central African Republic return to action for the first time since March, when they held Mali to a 0-0 draw in World Cup qualifying.

That result followed a heavy 4-1 loss to Madagascar, extending the Wild Beasts' winless run to two games, and in fact, they have managed just one victory in their last nine matches, a 2-1 win over Cameroon in a CHAN qualifier last December.

That triumph ended a six-game losing streak, but optimism remains faint, with newly appointed head coach Rigobert Song, who took charge in January 2025 following his tenure with Cameroon, overseeing both World Cup qualifiers in March and is still searching for his first win at the helm.

However, Song will not be on the sidelines for this friendly game due to a dispute on his appointment, with reports suggesting that Enza Yamissi will be the one in charge.

CAR showed defensive improvement in their last game against Mali, but goals remain an issue, and with their record against Mauritania offering little encouragement, Friday's fixture will be a test of how far they have progressed.

Mauritania, meanwhile, are also looking to rediscover their rhythm, with the Lions of Chinguetti were last in action in March as well, when they fell 2-0 to the Democratic Republic of Congo in a World Cup qualifier, ending a five-match unbeaten run across all competitions.

That loss followed back-to-back draws, leaving Aritz Lopez Garai's side without a win in three â€“ nevertheless, Mauritania have demonstrated stability in recent years, having qualified for the last three Africa Cup of Nations tournaments and reached the knockout stages for the first time in 2024.

While they will not be participating in AFCON 2025, they remain a disciplined and physical unit with experience on the big stage, and this friendly, followed by a clash against Zambia on June 10, is an opportunity for Garai to fine-tune his squad before resuming qualifiers in September.

Mauritania will aim to maintain their perfect record against CAR, but will need to sharpen their attack to avoid another frustrating outing like they had against DRC.

Central African Republic friendly form:

Central African Republic form (all competitions):





Mauritania friendly form:

Mauritania form (all competitions):

Team News

The Central African Republic have named a 24-man squad for this month's double-header against Mauritania and Sudan.

However, the most notable omission is Marseille midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia, who was not named in the squad.

Garai named a 23-man squad for Mauritania's friendly games against CAR and Burundi this month.

The team has a blend of local and foreign-based players, with Greece-based Aboubakary Koita leading the attack.



Central African Republic possible starting lineup:

Dominique; Peter, Cedric, Stephane, Kenny; Samuel, Noah, Sydney, Benjamin, Arnold; Djimet

Mauritania possible starting lineup:

Diop; Saleck, El Abd, Ba Diaw; Mouhsine, Bodda; Lekoueiry, Koita, Thiam; Tanjy





We say: Central African Republic 0-1 Mauritania

The Central African Republic's lack of cutting edge remains a concern, and Mauritania, though not at their best, have more structure and experience, so should edge what we expect to be a cagey affair.





