Germany predicted lineup vs. Netherlands: Who joins Florian Wirtz as Jurgen Klopp eyes Nations League quarter-finals?

With a place in the UEFA Nations League quarter-finals at stake, Germany will host Group A2 rivals Netherlands at Olympiastadion Berlin on Monday.

Die Mannschaft were fortunate to avoid any new fitness concerns after their 3-1 win over Serbia on Friday, though Jurgen Klopp remains without Bayern Munich duo Jamal Musiala and Serge Gnabry, who are dealing with muscle injuries.

Ajax goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen should be ready to start between the sticks this week, shielded by centre-backs Malick Thiaw and Jonathan Tah.

Rounding out the defence will be right-back Philipp Treu, who has enjoyed a strong club campaign with Freiburg, and Stuttgart left-back Maximilian Mittelstadt.

Joshua Kimmich will be joined by Bayern teammate Aleksandar Pavlovic at the base of Klopp's midfield, with Liverpool star Florian Wirtz hoping to build on his goal against Serbia from the number 10 role.

Either side of the £116m man should be RB Leipzig's Brajan Gruda - who boasts three assists and a goal across his last three games for club and country - and Freiburg's Derry Scherhant.

Arsenal's Kai Havertz looks set to lead the line once again for the hosts, keen to net his first strike of the Nations League campaign when the stakes are highest.

Germany possible starting lineup:

Ter Stegen; Treu, Thiaw, Tah, Mittelstadt; Kimmich, Pavlovic; Gruda, Wirtz, Scherhant; Havertz