Bruno Fernandes future: How Mauricio Pochettino will play key role in Man United contract talks

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes reportedly wants to see how new manager Mauricio Pochettino fares in the hotseat before committing himself to a new contract.

The 32-year-old's current deal expires at the end of the season, although the Red Devils have the option to activate a 12-month extension until the summer of 2028.

Man United are keen to tie the Portugal international down for longer, but Fernandes reportedly rejected a second contract offer from the club last week.

The former Sporting Lisbon man has supposedly been left dissatisfied with the contract terms offered to him so far, both in terms of renewal length and the financial package.

However, according to The Sun, Fernandes is also hesitant to sign on the dotted line until new head coach Pochettino proves himself, having been left 'disillusioned' with the Red Devils' start to the season so far.

Bruno Fernandes future: Man United captain demands 'backing' for Mauricio Pochettino

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Pochettino has been confirmed as Man United's new manager on a three-year contract following the sacking of Michael Carrick, who won just one of his first 10 Premier League matches of the season.

Man United's dire start - their worst to a top-flight campaign since 1986 - has left them in 18th place in the Premier League table, just one point above basement side Crystal Palace in the relegation zone.

While Man United are supposedly confident that Fernandes wants to commit his future to the club, the Portugal international wants to see the hierarchy give Pochettino proper backing in the transfer market.

Fernandes and other Red Devils players allegedly believe that they have been 'set up to fail' by INEOS this season, and while the captain admires Pochettino's qualities as a head coach, he and others have been left 'bemused' with the decision-making from higher up.

Man United's failure to sign a new left-back in particular was seen as 'inexcusable', and has caused a 'disconnect' between the playing squad and Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Omar Berrada and Jason Wilcox.

How Bruno Fernandes has declined amid Man United Nico Paz interest

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Fernandes broke the single-season assist record in the Premier League last term with 21 helpers, and he boasts six goals and three assists from 14 games in all tournaments this season.

However, the 32-year-old's overall form has been disappointing, as he has managed just one goal and one assist from his last seven Premier League appearances.

Sports Mole has identified four clubs Fernandes could join if he decides against signing a new Man United contract, amid reported interest from Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Serie A.

Man United are said to have identified Como's Nico Paz as a suitable replacement for Fernandes; here is how Fernandes and Paz compare from a statistical point of view.