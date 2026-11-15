Vinicius Junior matches previous 46-game Brazil goal tally in 12 matches

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior has matched his goalscoring tally from his previous 46 Brazil appearances in just 12 international matches, completing a remarkable reversal in fortunes while enduring one of his most difficult periods at club level.

The 26-year-old scored twice during Brazil's 3-2 friendly defeat to Japan in Singapore on Saturday, producing two outstanding finishes to temporarily rescue Carlo Ancelotti's side from a two-goal deficit.

Despite the result, Vinicius extended an impressive international scoring run that stands in stark contrast to his struggles under Jose Mourinho at Real Madrid this season. The winger has now registered eight goals and three assists across his last 12 appearances for the Selecao.

Remarkably, he had scored just eight times in his previous 46 international matches, a record that frequently attracted criticism given his outstanding performances for Madrid.

The latest brace takes his overall international tally to 16 goals in 58 appearances, with Brazil increasingly becoming the environment in which he produces his best football.

Vinicius Junior's remarkable Brazil transformation continues against Japan

For much of his international career, Vinicius struggled to reproduce the performances that established him among the world's leading attacking players.

His difficulties were particularly evident at the 2024 Copa America, when he failed to consistently influence Brazil's campaign despite arriving after another outstanding season with Real Madrid.

The situation has changed considerably in recent months.

Vinicius responded to criticism following Brazil's disappointing performance against France in March and has since developed into one of the team's most reliable attacking outlets.

He scored in all three group-stage matches at the 2026 World Cup, helping Brazil finish ahead of Morocco before their elimination against Norway in the last 16.

Although he failed to find the net in that defeat, his performances during the tournament provided further evidence of his growing importance to Ancelotti.

Saturday's friendly against Japan offered another demonstration.

With Brazil trailing 2-0 following early goals from Takefusa Kubo and Keito Nakamura, Vinicius pulled one back in the 33rd minute, collecting a pass from Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes before firing an unstoppable effort into the top corner.

The Real Madrid attacker was less convincing in other phases of the encounter, losing possession on several occasions and struggling to make an impact against Japan's organised defence.

However, he produced another moment of individual brilliance in the 75th minute.

Receiving possession following a short corner, Vinicius cut inside Yukinari Sugawara and unleashed a powerful strike that struck both posts before crossing the line.

His equaliser appeared to have earned Brazil a draw, only for Coventry City's Tatsuhiro Sakamoto to score the winner in stoppage time.

The defeat left Ancelotti with questions to answer about Brazil's defensive organisation, but Vinicius's finishing provided another encouraging sign ahead of the team's final international fixture of 2026.

© Iconsport / Zuma

Brazil scoring form offers Vinicius hope of Real Madrid revival

The transformation in Vinicius's international performances is particularly striking given his current situation at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Brazilian has managed just one goal and three assists in 12 appearances for Real Madrid this season, struggling to establish any consistency under Mourinho.

His problems intensified after he received a four-match domestic suspension following his red card against Villarreal in October.

Madrid subsequently won all four La Liga matches during his absence, while summer signing Yan Diomande took advantage of the opportunity to establish himself as an alternative on the left flank.

The emergence of the Ivory Coast international has raised questions about Vinicius's previously unquestioned place in the starting lineup.

However, Mourinho has publicly backed the Brazilian to rediscover his best form, insisting that the club will continue supporting him through a difficult period.

The Portuguese manager has also acknowledged that performances, rather than reputation, must determine selection decisions.

Madrid's attacking hierarchy has become increasingly competitive, with Kylian Mbappe maintaining an exceptional goalscoring rate and Diomande providing greater defensive involvement on the left.

That contrast was highlighted when Marc Cucurella defended Vinicius against comparisons with Diomande earlier this month.

Vinicius's latest performances for Brazil offer an encouraging reminder of the qualities that made him a decisive figure in two Champions League triumphs.

His eight international goals across 12 matches represent an average of one every 1.5 appearances, compared with one every 5.75 games during his previous 46 outings.

He will have an opportunity to extend that sequence when Brazil face Singapore on Tuesday, November 17.

Four days later, Madrid return to La Liga action against Celta Vigo, when Mourinho will have to decide whether Vinicius's renewed international confidence merits an immediate return to the starting lineup.