Man City set a price tag on Jack Grealish

Jack Grealish could leave Manchester City this summer, with Napoli and Tottenham leading the race for the English winger.

City missed out on retaining their league title, which went to Liverpool, while also falling short in the Champions League. Their campaign ended with a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Crystal Palace in the FA Cup final at Wembley.

Their rivals from the red side of Manchester endured an even worse season, finishing 15th in the Premier League and suffering a humiliating 1-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final. That defeat meant United missed out on Champions League qualification altogether.

Both clubs are now hoping to reshape their squads this summer, but they will need to raise funds to do so. Fortunately, both have several high-profile players who could be sold to finance new signings.

Manchester City's Jack Grealish with manager Pep Guardiola on September 28, 2024


Grealish and Rashford among big names available for transfer

According to the Manchester Evening News, United forward Marcus Rashford and City winger Jack Grealish are both expected to attract significant interest on the transfer market, with both players carrying a price tag of £40m.

However, selling them for that amount may prove difficult given their underwhelming performances during the 2024-25 season.

Grealish, 29, struggled for game time last term, making only 20 Premier League appearances and registering one goal and one assist. Napoli and Tottenham are considered the frontrunners to sign the England international, according to Oddschecker.

Grealish was notably left out of City's squad for the Club World Cup, though manager Pep Guardiola was keen to downplay any controversy.

"The only reason he did not play was me — not because he was unprofessional or badly behaved," Guardiola explained. "I want the best for Jack, his partner, his children, his family. I do not know what happens now. I have no doubts about Jack's quality — the Treble season would have been impossible without him."

Meanwhile, Rashford has been sent on loan to Premier League rivals Aston Villa following his controversial interview with journalist Henry Winter, in which the England forward admitted he was ready for a new challenge.

