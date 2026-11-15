Jorge Jesus responds after Cristiano Ronaldo tribute ends in Portugal record defeat

Portugal's first home match since Cristiano Ronaldo's international retirement was supposed to celebrate the end of an extraordinary era. Instead, a 4-1 defeat to Denmark produced the country's heaviest-ever home loss in competitive football and prompted a remarkably blunt response from Jorge Jesus about his former captain.

The Portuguese players walked onto the pitch in Braga wearing Ronaldo's iconic number seven shirt, while supporters unveiled a giant banner reading "Obrigado, Capitão" — "Thank you, Captain".

An additional tribute followed in the seventh minute, with Ronaldo's image appearing on the stadium screens as fans applauded the 41-year-old, who announced his international retirement on November 5.

By the final whistle, however, the atmosphere had changed dramatically. Some supporters had left the stadium, while others chanted Ronaldo's name as Denmark inflicted a humiliating defeat on the reigning Nations League champions.

Asked afterwards whether Portugal were missing their former captain, Jesus delivered a pointed response.

"How can I miss him when he's no longer with the national team? What is there to miss? Maybe just his company," the 72-year-old told reporters.

"He doesn't play anymore, he's not here and he's already decided his future."

The comments added another chapter to the strained relationship between Ronaldo and Jesus, whose disagreement over the forward's international role preceded his retirement.

Portugal's Ronaldo tribute ends with unwanted 23-year record

The scale of Saturday's defeat becomes even more striking when placed alongside Portugal's history.

According to Portuguese statistics outlet Zerozero, the national team had never previously lost a competitive home fixture by three goals or more.

Portugal's last defeat by such a margin on home soil came on September 6, 2003, when Spain secured a 3-0 friendly victory in Guimaraes.

Ronaldo had made his senior international debut against Kazakhstan just 17 days earlier, at the age of 18.

It means Portugal's first home match following his retirement produced a result not seen on Portuguese soil since the opening weeks of his international career.

The last time Portugal had lost 4-1 at home was even earlier, against Finland in a friendly on March 27, 2002.

There is an important distinction: those previous defeats came in friendlies, whereas Denmark's victory was achieved in a competitive Nations League fixture.

The timing was particularly painful given the elaborate tribute organised by the Portuguese Football Federation to recognise Ronaldo's 23 years of international service.

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid forward ended his international career with 146 goals in 234 appearances, leaving behind records that underline the significance of his departure.

Saturday's celebrations were intended to recognise those achievements, but the match also exposed problems that Portugal must address without their former captain.

Rasmus Hojlund, another former Manchester United forward, scored twice for Denmark, while Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Joachim Andersen were also on target.

Bernardo Silva's stoppage-time goal merely reduced the margin of defeat.

Portugal had won their previous four Nations League matches under Jesus, including a 4-2 victory over Denmark in Copenhagen on October 1.

Six weeks later, the same opponents exposed serious weaknesses in the Portuguese defensive organisation.

© Iconsport / Joao Rico

Jorge Jesus delivers blunt Ronaldo response and admits Portugal defensive failure

Jesus refused to connect Ronaldo's absence directly with Saturday's result, insisting that the former captain had already made his decision regarding international football.

The Portuguese manager nevertheless acknowledged the significance of Ronaldo's contribution and understood why supporters were chanting his name.

He explained that fans would naturally remember everything Ronaldo had achieved over 23 years with the national team, while recognising that some had left the stadium because of their disappointment with the scoreline.

On the pitch, Jesus identified a more immediate explanation for the collapse.

Speaking at his post-match press conference, as reported by A Bola, the former Benfica manager admitted that his side had been unable to contain Denmark's attacking movements, particularly after half-time.

He pointed to failures throughout Portugal's defensive structure rather than blaming the back four alone.

The pressing, usually a defining feature of his teams, had been especially ineffective.

Jesus acknowledged that Portugal's players repeatedly arrived too late to challenge the Danish ball-carrier, allowing the visitors to move possession forward before pressure could be applied.

That failure left the defensive line exposed, with Denmark exploiting spaces between Portugal's defenders.

The manager also admitted that the result had forced him to reconsider his plans for Tuesday's final group fixture against Wales.

He had initially intended to give opportunities to several players in Cardiff, but Saturday's performance means he may now rely more heavily on those who helped Portugal win their opening four matches.

Despite the historic nature of the defeat, Jesus rejected the suggestion that his previous work should be called into question.

He reminded his players that Portugal remained top of Nations League Group A4 and still controlled their own position.

The Portuguese have 12 points, three more than Denmark, and have already secured their place in the quarter-finals.

However, the Danes now hold the head-to-head advantage following Saturday's result and could overtake Portugal if they defeat Norway and Jesus's side lose to Wales.

A draw in Cardiff would be enough for Portugal to finish first.

Jesus therefore faces an immediate challenge: restoring the defensive discipline that disappeared against Denmark while preparing a team beginning life without its most influential international figure.

The Ronaldo tributes were meant to mark the end of one chapter in Portuguese football. Saturday's result has ensured that the beginning of the next will face considerable scrutiny.