Preview: Israel vs Austria - prediction, team news, lineups

Austria have already wrapped up UEFA Nations League promotion before they face Israel in their final League B Group 3 fixture on Tuesday.

Set to meet in neutral Debrecen, Ralf Rangnick's men are confirmed in first place, while the Israelis are at risk of relegation to League C.

Match preview

Beaten by Serbia in the playoffs last time around - which cost them promotion to Europe's top tier - Austria have made no mistake in this season's Nations League.

With one game to go, they are already assured of a place in League A for the next edition, having built an unassailable five-point lead at the top of Group 3.

First place was confirmed at the Raiffeisen Arena on Saturday night, when substitute Sasa Kalajdzic poked home from close range to secure victory over the Republic of Ireland.

Heading towards the final 10 minutes, the LASK Linz striker finally ended a stubborn resistance from Ireland goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, who had kept the hosts at bay with a string of sharp saves.

Having reached the knockout phase at the World Cup, Rangnick's side were always favourites to prevail in Group 3, and they never looked back after winning both of their first two fixtures.

In September, they kicked off by beating 10-man Israel 3-1, with Kalajdzic netting one of two late goals in Linz.

© Iconsport / Ipp

While their opponents are ranked 23rd by FIFA, Israel sit 76th in the global list and they lie rock-bottom of Group 3 as things stand.

After dropping down from League A in the previous edition, with only one win from six, the Israelis are on course for back-to-back relegations.

Ran Ben Shimon's side will either finish third and enter the demotion/promotion playoffs against a League C nation, or suffer automatic relegation once again.

It could be a complex conclusion to the group on Tuesday evening, but the best chance for Israel to avoid last place is by beating Austria and seeing Kosovo win in Dublin.

After holding the latter to a goalless draw at the weekend, the Sky Blue and Whites trail Ireland by two points and Kosovo by three, so their fate is out of their own hands.

Israel Nations League form:

Austria Nations League form:

Team News

© Imago / Xinhua

Given they are guaranteed top spot, Austria may decide to rotate, as Rangnick continues to build for the future without some familiar faces.

Marko Arnautovic retired from international football after the World Cup, captain David Alaba has not been selected after struggling for fitness at Udinese, while Marcel Sabitzer is taking a break.

One of the new guard, Carney Chukwuemeka previously withdrew with a hamstring injury, while Werder Bremen winger Marco Grull pulled out because of a calf problem.

Israel will be missing key defender Raz Shlomo, who must serve a suspension for accumulated bookings; Barcelona teenager Orian Goren is also unavailable due to a muscular issue.

Dor Peretz - who scored in a Qatar 2022 qualifier against Austria - should join Ajax forward Oscar Gloukh in support of a lone striker.

With just two international goals between them, Idan Gorno and Dor Turgeman are the main contenders to feature up front.

Israel possible starting lineup:

Da. Peretz; Dasa, Feingold, Nachimas, Stoinov, Revivo; Abada, Azoulay, Do. Peretz, Gloukh; Turgeman

Austria possible starting lineup:

Jungwirth; Posch, Svoboda, Affengruber, Prass; Seiwald, Laimer; Demir, Baumgartner, Schmid; Kalajdzic

We say: Israel 1-3 Austria

Though they might take their foot off the gas with promotion secured, Austria are a class above their final Group 3 opponents.

Rangnick's side remain unbeaten in five games so far - while scoring at a rate of two goals per game - and they can finish with a flourish in Hungary.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.