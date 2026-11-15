Preview: Mexico vs Jamaica - prediction, team news, lineups

Mexico play host to Jamaica in the second leg of their CONCACAF Nations League quarter-final tie on Tuesday night.

Jamaica hold a 3-2 advantage from the opening fixture over the weekend as the Reggae Boys attempt to cause a major surprise in this competition.

Match preview

With Jamaica having finished second behind Guatemala in their group, Mexico would have been confident of earning an advantage from Saturday's first leg in Kingston.

Instead, Mexico are fortunate to still be competitive in the tie having found themselves 3-0 down by the 63rd minute.

Two goals in the closing 20 minutes kept the World Cup last-16 representatives in the tie, yet Rafael Marquez remains without a win as manager.

The former defender has now overseen two draws and three draws, with El Tri having lost 3-0 and 2-0 to USA and Chile respectively prior to their latest fixture.

As defending champions, it would be a major knock on Marquez should he fail to guide Mexico to at least the last four of the competition.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Meanwhile, Jamaica are attempting to move closer to a second semi-final appearance in three Nations League campaigns.

Having lost out to DR Congo in the World Cup playoffs earlier in the year, Rudolph Speid's side have delivered a strong response.

Although two defeats have been posted in seven games, they defeated El Salvador and earned a draw with Honduras on away territory before Saturday's five-goal thriller.

Jamaica had failed to win their previous six games against Mexico before that contest, emphasising the magnitude of the result.

Mexico CONCACAF Nations League form:

Mexico form (all competitions):

Jamaica CONCACAF Nations League form:

Jamaica form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / DeFodi Images

Kevin Alvarez, Santiago Sandoval, Jesus Corona and Alexis Vega are all in contention for Mexico having helped inspire the comeback during the closing quarter of the first leg.

Despite his role as captain, Cesar Montes could be among those to drop down to the substitutes' bench, along with forward Santiago Gimenez.

Eighteen-year-old Gilberto Mora should keep his spot in a creative midfield role.

As for Jamaica, Denzel Hall may be handed a start over Kyle Ming at right wing-back.

However, Speid could be against making further changes to his side, unless he shows preference towards introducing fresh legs.

Javon East has started the last three games down the middle of the attack.

Mexico possible starting lineup:

Rangel; Alvarez, Reyes, Vasquez, Gallardo; Romo, Lira, Mora; Corona, Vega, Quinones

Jamaica possible starting lineup:

Waite; Latibeaudiere, Freckleton, King; Hall, Anderson, Clarke, Webster; Dixon, East, Cephas

We say: Mexico 3-1 Jamaica (Mexico to win 5-4 on aggregate)

Despite holding an advantage, we expect Jamaica to try to play their normal game in Guadalupe. However, that may play into the hands of Mexico, who we are backing to qualify for the semi-finals with a decisive late goal.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.