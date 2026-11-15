Preview: Republic of Ireland vs Kosovo - prediction, team news, lineups

Facing off for a UEFA Nations League playoff spot, the Republic of Ireland and Kosovo will clash at Dublin's Aviva Stadium on Tuesday night.

With the hosts trailing their visitors by one point in League B Group 3, the pair are vying for second place behind confirmed winners Austria.

Match preview

Any hope of securing automatic promotion to Europe's top level was ended when Ireland lost in Austria on Saturday night, leaving them six points adrift of their hosts.

Ending the stubborn resistance of goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, who produced a string of sharp saves throughout the match, substitute Sasa Kalajdzic notched a late winner in Linz.

As a result, Heimir Hallgrimsson's side sit third in Group 3, one point behind Kosovo, who they must now beat on the final matchday.

The stakes are quite high, as victory would ensure both a Nations League promotion playoff and entry to pot two for next month's Euro 2028 qualifying draw.

At the outset, Hallgrimsson highlighted how positive results in this campaign would aid Ireland's aim of reaching a Euros that will be partly played on home soil.

Another set of circumstances could instead send them into a relegation playoff against League C opponents - if they lose again and Israel defeat Austria, the Boys in Green will finish fourth.

Yet, having kicked off with a 1-0 loss in Pristina earlier this season, Ireland will welcome Kosovo to Dublin with an historic promotion still up for grabs.

© Imago / Bildbyran

After both sides endured agony in the World Cup playoffs, Kosovo came out on top in September's Group 3 opener, as Vedat Muriqi finally broke through with a late winner.

Franco Foda's team have made rapid progress in the Nations League, previously finishing second in their League C section, before winning both legs of a playoff against Iceland.

Now in Europe's second tier for the first time, Kosovo could soon ascend straight up to League A.

If they avoid defeat on Tuesday evening, the Balkan nation will guarantee entry to the promotion playoffs, which are set to take place in March.

Second spot would have been even more firmly within their grasp but for failing to beat Israel last time out, when Veldin Hodza was sent off in a 0-0 home draw.

Even so, having picked up a single point from three consecutive fixtures, one more will be enough to keep Kosovo's campaign alive.

Republic of Ireland Nations League form:

Kosovo Nations League form:

Team News

© Iconsport / Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Despite Ireland's loss in Linz, Hallgrimsson is likely to keep a settled side, with captain Nathan Collins helming the hosts' defence.

While Collins is back after missing the first four Nations League matches through injury, Burnley midfielder Josh Cullen and Bolton Wanderers goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu are not available.

After forming an attacking trident in recent games, Jack Moylan and Adam Idah should continue to support Troy Parrott up front.

The latter may have endured a dry spell with Real Betis, but he has scored 10 goals in his last eight competitive appearances for Ireland.

Meanwhile, Muriqi is set to spearhead Kosovo's front line, as their captain and all-time top scorer with 33 international goals - including one in the reverse fixture.

Como winger Mergim Vojvoda should feature in Muriqi's supporting cast, but Juventus forward Edon Zhegrova has just withdrawn due to injury.

Ermal Krasniqi and Lumbardh Dellova - both of Turkish Super Lig surprise package Amedspor - were already ruled out, while Hodza must serve a suspension.

Republic of Ireland possible starting lineup:

Kelleher; O'Shea, Collins, Scales; Abankwah, Molumby, Azaz, Manning; Moylan; Idah, Parrott

Kosovo possible starting lineup:

Saipi; Kamberi, I. Krasniqi, Raci, Gallapeni; Emerllahu, Avdullahu; Vojvoda, Rashica, Zabergja; Muriqi

We say: Republic of Ireland 2-1 Kosovo

September's loss in Pristina was one of only two in Ireland's last 13 matches, and the Boys in Green generally raise their game on home turf.

As Kosovo are missing some key men from a thin squad, they may suffer defeat in Dublin and slip down to third place.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.