Michael Olise: Bayern Munich's £265m valuation revealed amid Real Madrid links

Bayern Munich have reportedly placed an extraordinary valuation on Michael Olise as they look to discourage Real Madrid and other European heavyweights from pursuing the former Crystal Palace winger.

According to Spanish publication AS, the Bundesliga champions now value the France international at a staggering €300m (£265m), despite remaining determined to secure his long-term future at the Allianz Arena.

The figure would comfortably exceed the current world-record transfer fee of €222m (£198m), which Paris Saint-Germain paid Barcelona for Neymar in 2017.

Olise has attracted attention from several major European clubs since leaving Crystal Palace for Bayern in a €53m (£45m) deal in the summer of 2024, with Real Madrid among his reported admirers.

However, the German giants are in no hurry to entertain offers for their 24-year-old attacker, who remains under contract until June 2029.

The reported valuation is not an official release clause, nor does it indicate that Bayern are actively looking to sell Olise. Instead, it reflects the exceptionally high price that would potentially be required to persuade the club to consider his departure.

Bayern Munich set extraordinary Michael Olise valuation amid contract uncertainty

Olise has established himself as one of Europe's most productive attacking players since arriving in Germany, and his performances have strengthened Bayern's determination to retain his services.

The Frenchman registered 22 goals and 29 assists across all competitions last season, helping Bayern retain their Bundesliga crown and earning recognition as the league's Player of the Season.

He has continued that form into the 2026-27 campaign, contributing 12 goals and seven assists in 15 club appearances.

His ability to operate from the right flank, cut inside onto his stronger left foot and create opportunities for teammates has made him a central figure in Vincent Kompany's attacking system.

Bayern are consequently keen to reward Olise with an improved contract, despite having more than two-and-a-half years remaining on his current agreement.

The club have reportedly explored extending his deal until 2032, with a substantial salary increase that could place him alongside Harry Kane and Jamal Musiala among Bayern's highest earners.

However, discussions have yet to produce an agreement.

Previous reports have suggested that Olise's representatives want a release clause included in any new Bayern contract, potentially allowing the player greater control over a future move.

A figure of around £170m has been mentioned in connection with that proposed clause, considerably below Bayern's newly reported valuation.

Those demands remain part of the negotiations rather than agreed contractual terms.

Bayern honorary president Uli Hoeness has publicly played down concerns over the lack of progress, suggesting that the club have sufficient time to reach an agreement.

"The time will come to reach a new agreement. He has two more years on his contract," Hoeness was quoted as saying by AS.

Sporting director Christoph Freund has also insisted that Bayern are under no immediate pressure to extend the Frenchman's deal, praising Olise's development and reaffirming the club's satisfaction with his performances.

The German champions therefore appear determined to negotiate from a position of strength rather than allow speculation over his future to dictate their decisions.

© Iconsport / LOF

Could Real Madrid break the transfer record to sign Michael Olise?

Real Madrid's interest in Olise has been widely reported, with the Spanish giants previously considering the Frenchman as a potential addition to their attacking options.

The former Reading and Crystal Palace player attracted particular attention following his performances against Madrid in the Champions League, further enhancing his reputation among Europe's elite.

However, AS indicates that Real Madrid are not currently involved in active discussions over the player's future, despite the persistent links.

The emergence of Yan Diomande at the Santiago Bernabeu has also changed the composition of Madrid's attack, potentially reducing the urgency of pursuing another expensive wide forward.

Nevertheless, Olise's technical qualities and versatility make him an attractive long-term option for a club accustomed to recruiting leading attacking talent.

Any attempt to secure his signature would now face an enormous financial obstacle.

Bayern's reported €300m valuation represents almost six times the amount they paid Crystal Palace just over two years ago and would establish a new benchmark in the transfer market.

It is also substantially higher than the approximately €200m (£176m) valuation previously discussed in connection with the player's future.

The Bavarian club's position comes at a time when Olise's contractual demands are already attracting attention, with his future previously linked to Bayern's wider wage structure and Kane's status.

There is currently no indication that Madrid are prepared to meet Bayern's valuation, and the Bundesliga champions have not publicly invited bids for their star winger.

With Olise tied to Bayern until 2029, the club can continue pursuing an extension without facing the immediate prospect of losing him for a reduced fee.

For Real Madrid, the reported price reinforces the scale of the challenge involved in convincing Bayern to part with one of their most valuable players ahead of the summer 2027 transfer window.