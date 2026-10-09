Olise at Kane's level? Bayern ready to do everything to keep France star amid Real Madrid and Barcelona interest

Michael Olise, who is wanted abroad, notably by Real Madrid, is being jealously guarded by Bayern Munich, who have no intention of parting with him. The France international could even receive a substantial pay rise.

'Both intend to stay at Bayern for a long time. I hope, and I am also very confident, that Harry (Kane) will extend his contract soon. And that Michael (Olise) will be next. I would like to see him stay at Bayern for many more years' - the stance of Karl-Heinz Rummenigge on England striker Harry Kane and France winger Michael Olise is clear: Bayern Munich have no intention of selling them and plan to extend their contracts.

According to journalist Christian Falk, the Bavarian side are even ready to give in to a request from the left-footed winger, which is to insert a release clause into his contract, one that could be worth more than £170m (€200m). But that is not all.

Michael Olise to be paid the same as Harry Kane

© Iconsport / Heiko Becker, HMB Media / Alamy

According to information relayed by TEAMtalk, Olise is set to receive a pay rise, which is logical, but in quite impressive proportions: Bayern Munich are considering paying the France international the same as Harry Kane.

The former Tottenham player currently earns £21.7m (€25.5m) a year, and his future salary, in the event of an extension, should be a little higher, but not much more.

Olise is some way off that figure, on £11m (€13m) a year. The 24-year-old could therefore almost double his wages by signing a new deal with the Bundesliga leaders, with his current contract running until June 2029.

Michael Olise not interested in a Premier League return

© Iconsport / Johnny Fidelin

Also according to TEAMtalk, Olise has no intention of returning to the Premier League should he leave Bayern Munich. Despite interest from Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal, the former Crystal Palace player feels he has done all he can in English football.

And, if he does leave, the winger would instead head to La Liga, unsurprisingly. Linked with Real Madrid this summer, the 34-cap international is also being tracked by Barcelona, according to the same source.

At present, however, Olise appears closer to an extension, and therefore to staying at Bayern Munich until at least 2028: it would be very surprising if the attacker left next summer, only a few months after a lucrative new contract.