Spain vs. England: Three Lions must "worship" Nations League like Cristiano Ronaldo (exclusive)

Former England striker Darren Bent, speaking exclusively to Sports Mole, has urged the Three Lions to follow Cristiano Ronaldo's example as they prepare to face Spain in their final UEFA Nations League group-stage fixture.

Thomas Tuchel's men take on the world and European champions in Madrid having already sealed a top-two finish in League A Group 3, guaranteeing progression to the quarter-finals.

Victory for England at the Metropolitano Stadium will also assure the Three Lions of top spot in the group, although a draw or defeat will consign them to a second-placed finish.

Nevertheless, England will compete in the Nations League knockouts for the first time since the 2018-19 edition, as they bid to become just the fourth winners of the tournament after Spain, Portugal and France.

While the Nations League is not held in as high regard as the World Cup or Euros, Bent cannot understand supporters who dismiss the competition as glorified friendlies and points to Ronaldo's passion as an example to follow.

England must "worship" the Nations League like Cristiano Ronaldo

Spain vs. England Nations League Match Preview ?⚪ | "England Have A 10% Chance"

Asked by Sports Mole via MrQ sportsbook how big a chance England have of winning the Nations League if they beat Spain, Bent replied: "Massive chance.

"This is my point: I never understand why certain sections of the fanbase turn their nose up at the Nations League when there's a chance to win a trophy.

"I'd love to win the Euros or the World Cup, but it's incredibly hard to do so. You have to develop a winning mentality and culture throughout your nation.

"If you win the Nations League, look at the pride of Cristiano Ronaldo, someone who has won absolutely everything other than the World Cup, takes in winning every trophy. He worships the Nations League because it's an opportunity for his nation to win something.

"If we can win the Nations League and beat Spain and France along the way, I think that's a massive step forward in terms of where we are as a nation. It would show that we can upset the so-called bigger nations in major competitions.

"It's massive for England to go into that game and beat Spain. They're world champions and European champions. To beat them in the Nations League and go on to win the competition would be huge."

Reliving Cristiano Ronaldo's Nations League tears

Cristiano at FT. ?? https://t.co/ta6iHtds1R — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 9, 2025

Ronaldo spearheaded Portugal to two Nations League titles in 2019 and 2025, and the five-time Ballon d'Or winner was visibly emotional after the Selecao won the most recent edition.

Ronaldo dropped to his knees as Portugal clinched the crown with victory over Spain on penalties, and he admitted after the game that he could not hold back the waterworks.

"Winning for Portugal is always special. I have many titles with clubs, but nothing is better than winning for Portugal. It's tears. It's duty done and a lot of joy," Ronaldo told SportTV last year.

The 41-year-old may no longer be gracing the international stage with his presence, but England players and fans would do well to heed his words when the Nations League knockouts commence.

Darren Bent was speaking to Sports Mole on behalf of MrQ Live Casino.