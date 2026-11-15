Preview: Niger vs Morocco - prediction, team news, lineups

Niger will be looking to respond to their heavy defeat in the first meeting when they face Morocco again in Tuesday's 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.

The Mena suffered a 5-1 defeat in Casablanca on Friday, leaving them with three points from three Group A matches, while the Atlas Lions maintained their perfect start to the campaign and moved onto nine points after winning all three of their qualifiers.

Match preview

Niger began their qualifying campaign with a 2-1 victory over Lesotho, but they were unable to build on that result when they travelled to face Gabon, suffering a 2-0 defeat in their second Group A fixture.

They then lost by the same scoreline to Algeria in an international friendly in October, before Friday's 5-1 defeat against Morocco extended their losing run to three matches across all competitions.

Their latest defeat was particularly frustrating because they managed to reduce the deficit to 2-1 before half-time through Mohamed Abdouramane's header, and were handed an opportunity to equalise shortly afterwards when a penalty was awarded for a handball by Noussair Mazraoui.

However, Yassine Bounou saved Ousseini Badamassi's spot kick, and Achraf Hakimi restored Morocco's two-goal advantage with a free kick in first-half stoppage time before the Atlas Lions added two more goals after the break.

The Mena have now conceded nine goals in their last three outings, including a 2-1 friendly defeat to Algeria, while scoring just twice during that period, leaving coach Nabil Neghiz with plenty to address after a difficult start to his tenure.

© Iconsport / Ewen Gavet

Morocco have now scored nine goals and conceded just once in their opening three qualifiers, having started the campaign with consecutive 2-0 victories over Gabon and Lesotho before Friday's emphatic win.

The Atlas Lions also drew 1-1 with Mali in a friendly in October, but their competitive form has been considerably more impressive, with the latest result extending their winning run in AFCON qualifying to nine matches.

Morocco have also won their last 16 home matches in major tournament qualifiers, covering both the Africa Cup of Nations and World Cup, marking their longest-ever winning streak on home soil in such fixtures.

With Tuesday's match also taking place in Morocco, with Rabat serving as Niger's adopted home for this fixture, Mohamed Ouahbi's side will remain on familiar territory and look to make further use of that advantage.

Morocco have consequently won the last three encounters between the sides by an aggregate score of 12-2 and boast a perfect record in this fixture, having won all seven meetings across all competitions.

Niger Africa Cup of Nations Qualifying form:

W

L

L

Niger form (all competitions):

D

L

W

L

L

L

Morocco Africa Cup of Nations Qualifying form:

W

W

W

Morocco form (all competitions):

W

L

W

W

D

W

Team News

© Imago / Newscom World

Niger named a 25-man squad for the November double-header, with nine players based in the domestic league and the rest drawn from clubs in Europe, Asia and other African countries.

Rahim Alhassane, who plays for Bologna, is expected to remain an important figure in defence, while Oumar Sako, Ali Mohamed, Daniel Sosah and experienced winger Tidjani Amadou Moutari are among the other notable selections.

Morocco are also working with the 26-man squad named by Ouahbi for the two matches, although several established internationals are missing, including Ismael Saibari, Azzedine Ounahi, Ayoub El Kaabi, Soufiane Rahimi, Chadi Riad and Hamza Igamane.

Youssef En-Nesyri returned to the squad and scored after coming off the bench in the first meeting, while Ayoub Oufkir marked his first senior call-up with a late goal, with both forwards now hoping to earn starting places after their contributions in Casablanca.

Niger possible starting lineup:

Tanja; Camara, Sako, Abdouramane, Alhassane; Oumarou; Moutari, Ali Mohamed, Badamassi, Amoustapha; Sosah

Morocco possible starting lineup:

Bounou; Hakimi, Diop, Aguerd, Mazraoui; Bouaddi, Targhalline; Diaz, El Khannouss, Ezzalzouli; Zabiri

We say: Niger 0-3 Morocco

Morocco have already demonstrated the gulf in quality between the sides, scoring five goals in Friday's meeting and extending their winning run in this fixture.

Niger have conceded nine goals in their last three games, and their inability to defend consistently makes it difficult to see them preventing another defeat against the Group A leaders.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.