PSG, Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Chelsea eyeing Man City Josko Gvardiol

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly prepared to compete with Barcelona for a Premier League defender the Catalan club dream of lining up in central defence alongside Pau Cubarsi. According to El Nacional, that defender is Manchester City’s Josko Gvardiol.

Gvardiol the dream partner for Cubarsi

It is no secret that Barcelona want to use the January transfer window to sign a new centre-back. Germany international Jonathan Tah, whom Bayern Munich have no intention of losing, is no longer an option, but the Catalan hierarchy have activated other profiles. Hansi Flick’s side have also positioned themselves for Gvardiol.

Able to play in central defence, the Croatia international is most often used as a left-back by boss Enzo Maresca. Across the Premier League and the Champions League, the 24-year-old has started nine times in that position since the beginning of 2026-27. But it is for central defence that Barcelona are thinking strongly about his arrival, with an improbable chance of success as early as January 2027.

According to El Nacional, the plan is to make him a future ‘ideal partner’ for Cubarsi, in an area where Eric Garcia and Andreas Christensen are options with limited time left. Barcelona will have to convince Manchester City to sell a player of this calibre, who has a contract until 2031 and a reported market value of around £64m.

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Is PSG’s interest credible?

Another obstacle for Barcelona is fierce competition from other European powers. According to the same source, PSG, Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Chelsea are also interested in the former Dinamo Zagreb player.

Like their illustrious rivals, the French capital club are closely monitoring possible sanctions against Manchester City, who are threatened with relegation because of their financial irregularities and who, if such a sentence is confirmed, could be forced to sell all of their leading players.

PSG’s reported interest runs into two questions, however. Until proven otherwise, the double Champions League holders are not prioritising a left-back, preferring a right-sided centre-back and a right-back to back up Achraf Hakimi.

Gvardiol may also be more tempted by a challenge at Barcelona, in a squad where competition looks less fierce than at PSG, with Willian Pacho in central defence and Nuno Mendes on the left.