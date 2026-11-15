Preview: USA vs Haiti - prediction, team news, lineups

On Tuesday, the USA aim to give their manager a fitting send-off when they host Haiti in the second leg of that quarter-final CONCACAF Nations League tie at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati.

It would require an epic collapse for the Yanks to be eliminated from this tournament on Tuesday, having beaten the Haitians 6-0 in leg one.

Match preview

For the final time, Mauricio Pochettino will be on the US sidelines Tuesday, hoping to end his tenure on a positive note before heading to Old Trafford to join Manchester United.

While he leaves the national team program without a trophy, the Argentine coach has seen this team flourish since the World Cup concluded, and they are currently on a five-match winning run across all competitions.

Pochettino’s men have been near-flawless since the fall, posting three successive clean sheets while netting three or more goals in four of their last five encounters.

The US have only lost three Nations League knockout matches, boasting a 100% home record in quarter-final outings.

Tuesday will mark their fifth international at TQL Stadium, with the Yanks undefeated at the venue, including two wins.

They are unbeaten in their last 11 internationals against Haiti, winning those last four meetings by a combined margin of 10-1.

© Iconsport / SUSA

To say the Haitians have an uphill battle to get into the semi-finals would be an understatement after being dismantled by the US in the opening leg.

Saturday was the first time they gave up six goals in 90 minutes since a 2021 friendly when Bahrain destroyed them 6-1.

David Badia’s men have lost their last two matches by a combined margin of 8-0 after winning their first three Nations League group outings.

The Haitians have not won a quarter-final contest in a CONCACAF competition since the 2019 Gold Cup when they were down 2-0 and stunned Canada 3-2.

They have not lost a League A encounter in this tournament when netting the opening goal since the 2023 group stage when Jamaica beat them 3-2.

Les Grenadiers can claim their first victory over the US on American soil Tuesday since 1969, when they beat them 1-0 in a World Cup qualifier in San Diego.

USA CONCACAF Nations League form:

USA form (all competitions):

Haiti CONCACAF Nations League form:

Haiti form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / SUSA

At 18, Julian Hall was the youngest player in the US starting 11 on Saturday, while Santiago Casteneda and Reed Baker-Whiting are seeking their first senior caps.

Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie both featured for the first time since the World Cup this past weekend, with the former netting a brace and the latter adding one, with Hall, Auston Trusty and Folarin Balogun also scoring.

There are two Haitian players without a cap to their name, including goalkeeper Jonah Mednard and midfielder Miguel Joseph.

Fabrice Picault will hope to draw into the starting 11, as he, Ruben Providence and Yassin Fortune were among those who began on the bench for them on Saturday.

USA possible starting lineup:

Freese; Freeman, McKenzie, Trusty, A. Robinson; McGlynn, Adams; Sullivan, Ellis, Albert; Balogun

Haiti possible starting lineup:

A. Pierre; Arcus, K. Pierre, Delcroix, Experience; L. Pierre, Jean Jacques; Picault, Casimir, Isidor Fortune

We say: USA 4-0 Haiti (USA advances 10-0 on aggregate)

The Americans have been miles ahead of their CONCACAF opponents since the World Cup concluded, and even if the squad is heavily rotated, we trust they will emerge with another comfortable victory and send Pochettino off in style

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.