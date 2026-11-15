Preview: Togo vs Algeria - prediction, team news, lineups

Togo will be looking to revive their hopes of reaching the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations when they welcome Algeria to the Stade de Kegue in Lome for the second meeting between the sides in the space of three days on Tuesday.

The Sparrowhawks suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat in Saturday's encounter in Tizi Ouzou, a result that leaves them third in Group I, one point behind second-placed Zambia and four adrift of section leaders Algeria.

Match preview

Algeria head into the return fixture in a strong position after collecting seven points from their opening three Group I matches (W2, D1) under new coach Ibrahim Hamdani, who replaced Vladimir Petkovic following his departure in August.

The Desert Foxes began their qualifying campaign with a 3-1 victory over Zambia before recovering from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Burundi, and they maintained their unbeaten record by edging Togo in their most recent outing.

Hemdani's side had to work hard for Saturday's victory, with Ramy Bensebaini heading home from an Anis Hadj Moussa cross in the 76th minute after the hosts had struggled to turn their early pressure into goals.

The result extended Algeria's unbeaten run under Hemdani to four matches since their World Cup round-of-32 exit, having also recorded a friendly victory over Niger in October.

A win on Tuesday would secure the Desert Foxes a place at their 22nd AFCON finals with two games to spare, although they have managed just one victory in their last four matches outside Algeria (D1, L2).

Togo, meanwhile, are aiming to reach the AFCON finals for the first time since 2017, having made a winning start to their qualifying campaign against Burundi before suffering back-to-back defeats without scoring.

Patrice Neveu's team were beaten 2-0 by Zambia in the second round of qualifiers, while their latest loss in Algeria means they have now lost consecutive matches for the first time since falling to Senegal and Mauritania in March and September 2025, respectively.

Saturday's result also extended Togo's poor record in this fixture, having lost seven of their last eight meetings with Algeria across all competitions, including a 1-0 defeat in their most recent home encounter during the 2025 AFCON qualifiers.

However, victories in four of their last seven competitive matches on home soil (D2, L1) offer some encouragement, particularly as a win on Tuesday could lift them into second place if Zambia drop points against Burundi.



Togo Africa Cup of Nations Qualifying form:

W

L

L

Togo form (all competitions):

W

D

W

W

L

L

Algeria Africa Cup of Nations Qualifying form:

W

D

W

Algeria form (all competitions):

D

L

W

D

W

W

Team News

© Imago / Icon Sportswire

Algeria have several absentees to contend with, with Jaouen Hadjam, Amine Chiakha, Rafik Belghali, Hicham Boudaoui and Bachir Belloumi all ruled out through injury.

Goalkeeper Abdelatif Ramdane also left the camp following the death of his father, with Fahem Benaissa-Yahia, Rayane Yesli, Adem Zorgane and Saadi Radouani called up as replacements.

Bensebaini has now scored the decisive goal in each of Algeria's last two meetings with Togo, and the left-back will be keen to make another contribution in the attacking third.

Togo will again be without Sharani Zuberu, Mansour Ouro-Tagba and Steven Nador, who withdrew from the squad before the first meeting, with Gustave Akueson and Yaw Annor called up as replacements.

Lilian Brassier made his international debut in Saturday's defeat and could retain his place in defence after putting in a solid display.



Togo possible starting lineup:

Barcola; Nadjombe, Drakpe, Boateng, Brassier, Koudossou; Ouro, Djene, Denkey, Karim; Laba

Algeria possible starting lineup:

Mastil; Azzi, Abada, Touba, Bensebaini; H Moussa, Bentaleb, Maza, Chaibi; Gouiri, Amoura

We say: Togo 1-2 Algeria

Togo showed in the first meeting that they can trouble Algeria, but their lack of goals remains a major concern, particularly against opponents who have continued to find ways to collect results despite several absentees.

The hosts should make this a competitive encounter in front of their supporters, but Algeria's recent dominance in this fixture could help them secure another victory.



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