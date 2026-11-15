Preview: Gambia vs Ivory Coast - prediction, team news, lineups

Gambia will be looking to keep their hopes of qualifying for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations alive when they welcome Group C leaders Ivory Coast to the Independence Stadium in Bakau for the second leg of their double-header on Tuesday, five days after losing the opening encounter.

The Scorpions suffered their first defeat of the campaign in Thursday's meeting in Bouake, going down 2-1 to the Elephants, and now face another stern test against the three-time African champions.

Match preview

Ivory Coast have made an impressive start to their qualifying campaign, winning all three matches to collect nine points and move three clear of second-placed Gambia.

Herve Renard's side opened their campaign with a 2-0 victory over Ghana before recording another 2-0 success against Somalia, and a fast start in Bouake on Thursday allowed them to maintain their perfect record.

The Elephants moved two goals ahead inside the opening 24 minutes through Malick Yalcouye's opener and Elye Wahi's strike before Musa Barrow reduced the deficit with a long-range effort in the 38th minute.

Renard has now guided his side to three wins from four outings since returning to the Ivory Coast dugout for a second spell in August following the Elephants' round-of-32 exit at the World Cup, with their only setback during that period a 1-0 friendly defeat to Cameroon in October.

One win away from securing qualification for the continental finals, the Frenchman, who led the Ivorians to AFCON glory in 2015, will be eager to complete the job on Tuesday and guide his team to a 27th appearance at the tournament.

© Imago / Shengolpixs

Gambia, meanwhile, are bidding to reach the AFCON finals for only the third time, having previously featured in the 2021 and 2023 editions, and they did make an encouraging start to their qualifying campaign.

Having collected six points from their opening three matches, the Scorpions, who currently sit second in the group, beat Somalia in round one before recovering from two goals down to defeat Ghana 4-2, leaving Thursday's setback in Bouake as their only blemish so far.

Johnny McKinstry's team have been prolific in the final third, scoring seven times across their three qualifying matches, more than any other side in Group C, although their defensive record has been less convincing, with five goals conceded.

Indeed, the Scorpions have failed to keep a clean sheet in each of their last six outings across all competitions, shipping two or more goals in five of those games and conceding 13 in total, a record that offers little encouragement against visitors who have scored twice in every qualifying fixture.

With another defeat potentially putting their chances at risk, particularly as third-placed Ghana, who trail by three points, face bottom side Somalia, the hosts will hope to draw confidence from losing just once in their last six home matches (W2, D3).

However, the Scorpions must also contend with a poor head-to-head record, having lost each of their previous five meetings with Ivory Coast, with Thursday's defeat yielding their only goal during that run.



Gambia Africa Cup of Nations Qualifying form:

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Gambia form (all competitions):

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Ivory Coast Africa Cup of Nations Qualifying form:

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Ivory Coast form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago

Gambia will again be without Alieu Fadera and Adama Sidibeh, while Jesper Ceesay and Suleiman Camara were also unavailable for the double-header after reportedly withdrawing from the squad through injury.

Barrow and Yankuba Minteh have returned after missing September's qualifiers through injury, with the former finding the net in Bouake and the latter featuring after the interval.

Twenty-one-year-old forward Alasana Yirajang remains under disciplinary sanction from the country's FA, having missed the first leg and set to serve a further two-match ban.

Ivory Coast remain without Odilon Kossounou, Guela Doue and Ghislain Konan, who have been unavailable through injury, while Ange-Yoan Bonny withdrew from the squad before the opening encounter.

Emmanuel Agbadou was also carrying a knee problem ahead of Thursday's fixture, although Oumar Solet has since received FIFA approval to represent the Elephants and is eligible for the return meeting.

Wahi is expected to lead the line again after scoring his first international goal, although it remains to be seen whether Renard will rotate his attacking options after Real Madrid's Yan Diomande and Nicolas Pepe provided support from the flanks.

Manchester United winger Amad Diallo featured in a three-man midfield alongside Nottingham Forest's Ibrahim Sangare and Brighton & Hove Albion's Malick Junior Yalcouye, although captain Franck Kessie could earn a starting berth after coming on as a substitute last time out.



Gambia possible starting lineup:

Gaye; Saine, Ceesay, O Colley, Y Bojang, Toureay; E Colley, Bajo, Adams, Barrow; Badamosi

Ivory Coast possible starting lineup:

Fofana; Zogbe, O Diomande, Ndicka, Kamara; Kessie, Sangare, Yalcouye; Diallo, Wahi, Y Diomande

We say: Gambia 1-2 Ivory Coast

The Gambia should benefit from playing in front of their own supporters and possess enough attacking threat to trouble the visitors, but Ivory Coast's stronger qualifying record and greater squad depth could prove decisive, making an away victory the more likely outcome.



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