Man United transfer news: Red Devils 'set sights' on Brentford defender for Mauricio Pochettino signing

Manchester United are allegedly considering whether to make an approach for Brentford defender Nathan Collins during the winter transfer window.

With Mauricio Pochettino having been confirmed as the successor to Michael Carrick, the Red Devils hierarchy can start to work with the Argentine regarding new additions.

Reports have suggested that a new forward could be a priority for Pochettino, a consequence of Benjamin Sesko expected to be sidelined for a number of months.

However, the majority of United's supporters will argue that defenders should be the focus in the next market.

According to Football Insider, Collins could be the subject of interest from United in January.

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Man United to reignite Collins interest

The report suggests that the Republic of Ireland international would be a target for club chiefs, rather than Pochettino.

Nevertheless, it is plausible that Pochettino could give the green light to a move for the 25-year-old.

While Collins has missed a significant period of 2026-27 through injury, he is fit again after a six-week absence.

Collins is in his fourth campaign at the Gtech Community Stadium, contributing eight goals from 124 appearances.

United are said to value Collins's leadership skills and presence in Keith Andrews's defence.

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Why Man United will likely fail with Collins bid

Despite the perception that Collins may be keen on a move to Old Trafford, Brentford are highly unlikely to consider any offers during the winter transfer window.

Not only does Collins have a contract until 2029, Brentford are attempting to qualify for Europe.

Brentford's transfer business is meticulously planned, and their strategy will not involve cashing in on a key player at the midway point of the campaign.