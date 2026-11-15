Preview: Denmark vs Norway - prediction, team news, lineups

Denmark will be looking to secure their place in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Nations League when they welcome Norway to Parken Stadium on Tuesday.

The hosts currently sit second in their League A group, just three points above the visitors in third.

Match preview

Denmark head into Tuesday's match knowing that they will reach the quarter-finals if they can simply avoid defeat.

However, Brian Riemer's side will be looking to pick up another victory, having comprehensively beaten Portugal 4-1 away from home on Saturday.

Rasmus Hojlund bagged a brace for Denmark, while Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Joachim Andersen also found the back of the net.

The Danes will be keen to build on that performance, which Riemer described as "perfect", and gain revenge for the 3-2 defeat they suffered to Norway back in September.

It is also worth noting that was their first defeat to Norway since 1998, with Denmark going unbeaten in six games across all competitions before September's loss.

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images, CJ Gunther, UPI, ABACAPRESS.COM

Norway, meanwhile, need to win by a three-goal margin if they are to reach the quarter-finals and they head into the game off the back of a big win over Wales.

Stale Solbakken's side beat Wales 3-1 at home on Saturday, with Antonio Nusa, Andreas Schjelderup and Erling Haaland on target.

It was an important victory for Norway, who were bottom of the group heading into the match after suffering three consecutive Nations League defeats to Portugal, Wales and Portugal again.

Solbakken will be hoping his side can carry the momentum of Saturday's victory into Tuesday's clash with Denmark and they will draw confidence from the fact they beat the Danes back in September.

Denmark Nations League form:

Norway Nations League form:

Team News

© Iconsport / SUSA

Hojlund is expected to continue up front for Denmark, having bagged a brace against Portugal, with support out wide from Gustav Isaksen and Andreas Skov Olsen.

Morten Hjulmand and Hojbjerg are likely to continue their partnership in midfield.

Norway could reward Schjelderup with a start after he came off the bench to score against Wales, while Haaland is expected to lead the line once again.

Martin Odegaard was able to start against Wales despite struggling with illness the night before and Norway will be hoping the Arsenal star is back to his best on Tuesday.

Denmark possible starting lineup:

Hermansen; Kristensen, Andersen, Nelsson, Maehle; Hojbjerg, Hjulmand; Isaksen, Damsgaard, Skov Olsen; Hojlund

Norway possible starting lineup:

Selvik; Ryerson, Ajer, Heggem, Wolfe; Berg, Berge; Bobb, Odegaard, Nusa; Haaland.

We say: Denmark 2-2 Norway

Both sides will be full of confidence after impressive performances at the weekend and we are expecing a tough, hard-fought contest on Tuesday.

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