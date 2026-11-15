AC Milan devise £53m Endrick transfer plan with Real Madrid buy-back clause

AC Milan are reportedly preparing a new approach to sign Real Madrid forward Endrick in January, with a proposed buy-back arrangement designed to convince the Spanish giants to sanction his departure.

The Italian club have previously explored a loan move for the 20-year-old Brazilian, who has struggled for regular playing time under Jose Mourinho despite showing considerable promise during his spell at Lyon last season.

However, Milan are now considering a more ambitious proposal that could see Endrick eventually join them on a permanent basis while allowing Madrid to retain control over his long-term future.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Rossoneri are weighing up an initial loan with an option or obligation to buy for approximately €60m (£53m), plus bonuses.

Crucially, the agreement would also include a buy-back clause worth around €80m (£70m), giving Real Madrid the opportunity to bring Endrick back to the Santiago Bernabeu if he develops into the player they believe he can become.

The proposed structure resembles Madrid's arrangement with Como for Nico Paz and could provide a potential solution to the disagreements that have previously prevented Endrick from leaving.

AC Milan's £53m Endrick plan includes crucial Real Madrid buy-back option

Milan's interest in Endrick is not new, but their latest reported strategy represents a change from the short-term loan previously considered.

Rather than simply borrowing the striker for six months, the Serie A club would be prepared to make a substantial financial commitment while offering Madrid assurances over the player's future.

An eventual €60m purchase would represent a major investment for Milan, who are expected to have around €70m available for the January transfer window.

The proposed €80m buy-back clause would give Madrid the possibility of reversing a permanent departure, although there is currently no indication that the Spanish club have accepted the arrangement.

There is also uncertainty over whether Milan would seek an obligation to buy or merely an option, with Italian reports discussing both possibilities.

Either structure would require an agreement over the conditions attached to the purchase and Madrid's subsequent right to re-sign the player.

Real have so far been reluctant to sanction Endrick's exit despite his limited opportunities.

Mourinho has publicly expressed his desire to retain the Brazilian, acknowledging that he has found it difficult to provide him with the playing time his development requires.

Endrick has made only limited appearances this season, contributing one goal and one assist in 141 minutes of football.

His situation follows a productive loan spell at Lyon during the 2025-26 campaign, when he registered eight goals and seven assists in 21 appearances.

Those performances demonstrated his ability to make an impact with regular minutes, strengthening interest from clubs seeking attacking reinforcements.

Real Madrid's previous reluctance to approve a permanent move for Endrick has complicated Milan's efforts, but the inclusion of a buy-back clause could offer a different basis for negotiations.

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Could Kaka help AC Milan beat Roma to Endrick's signature?

Milan may also have an advantage through their connections with Endrick's representatives.

Club owner Gerry Cardinale reportedly maintains a positive relationship with Roc Nation, the agency responsible for the Brazilian's career.

Cardinale had already expressed an interest in bringing Endrick to San Siro during the summer and is said to have requested updates whenever Madrid make a definitive decision about the youngster's future.

Former Milan and Real Madrid midfielder Kaka could also become involved in attempts to persuade Endrick to consider the move.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Brazilian legend is viewed as a potentially influential figure because of his connections with both clubs and his standing in Brazilian football.

There is no confirmation that Kaka has formally entered negotiations or spoken directly to Endrick about joining Milan.

Nevertheless, his possible involvement adds another dimension to the club's pursuit.

Another former Milan favourite, Ronaldinho, has also offered an encouraging assessment of Endrick's ability to succeed in Italian football.

Speaking in an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport, the 2005 Ballon d'Or winner insisted that his compatriot possesses the qualities required to adapt to Serie A.

"He is a player who can play anywhere in the world," Ronaldinho said.

"He has played in different leagues and done well, in France, Brazil and Spain. He is very young and can play well, yes."

Ronaldinho's comments were an assessment of Endrick's qualities rather than an indication that he is involved in Milan's transfer plans.

The Rossoneri face competition from Roma, where Gian Piero Gasperini is also interested in strengthening his attacking options.

The capital club have been linked with a January loan, while interest from England and France has also been reported.

However, a recent report from Corriere dello Sport suggested that Endrick was not particularly enthusiastic about moving to Milan, potentially presenting another obstacle even if the clubs can agree financial terms.

Milan are therefore maintaining alternative options, with Club Brugge striker Nicolo Tresoldi also under consideration.

The 22-year-old has scored 14 goals in 17 appearances this season and is reportedly valued at approximately €60m (£53m).

Brugge would prefer to retain Tresoldi until the summer, meaning Milan could explore signing one of their attacking targets in January before returning for the other at the end of the campaign.

For Endrick, the decisive factor remains Real Madrid's willingness to reconsider their position. Milan's proposed buy-back arrangement may offer a compromise, but no formal agreement has been reached and Mourinho has not changed his publicly stated desire to keep the striker.