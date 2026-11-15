Spurs transfer news: Roberto De Zerbi to be 'blocked' from signing Premier League striker

Tottenham Hotspur will reportedly be prevented from signing Sunderland forward Brian Brobbey in 2027.

Despite having recently moved into 11th position in the Premier League table, Spurs reman with one of the worst attacking records in the division.

Just 10 goals have been scored in as many matches, a return that has inevitably led to suggestions that a new number nine could be signed next year.

However, as per Football Insider, the North Londoners will not be able to get a deal for Brobbey over the line.

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Spurs suffer Brobbey blow

The report claims that Sunderland will block any attempts made to sign the Netherlands international.

That is despite the former Ajax star only contributing 10 goals and two assists from 43 outings for the Black Cats.

Brobbey possessing a contract until the end of 2030-31 campaign has left Sunderland in a strong position to retain his services.

Spurs would allegedly fail with an approach for the 24-year-old even if they were prepared to pay in the region of £50m.

Nevertheless, it is unclear whether Sunderland's stance would change if they were relegated to the Championship.

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Will Spurs move on from Brobbey?

Despite Sunderland's alleged stance, it is plausible that Spurs will retain an interest in the event that Sunderland are relegated.

That said, Roberto De Zerbi may determine that he would prefer to acquire an attacker who is more consistent in front of goal.

While Brobbey has netted three goals in eight Premier League outings this season, they all came against Manchester City in the same game.