Preview: Hungary vs Northern Ireland - prediction, team news, lineups

In a battle for automatic promotion, Hungary's clash with visitors Northern Ireland at Puskas Arena on Tuesday will decide which team secures first place in their Nations League B group.

Both are certain of a top two finish heading into the final matchday, with second-placed Hungary on 10 points and first-placed Northern Ireland on 11, but only top spot guarantees promotion into League A.

Match preview

Hungary managed to defeat Georgia 2-0 on Saturday, though they needed an own goal from Lasha Dvali to open the scoring in the 73rd minute.

That was the country's third consecutive triumph in the Nations League, with the hosts keeping two clean sheets while scoring five goals in that stretch.

Manager Marco Rossi will know that his side have secured a promotion playoff spot, but that would require them to navigate a two-legged tie against one of the two lowest-ranked third-placed teams or one of the two highest-ranked fourth-placed teams from League A.

Magyars have only lost one of their last nine games in all competitions, winning on six occasions, though they were held to a goalless stalemate by Northern Ireland on September 29.

Hungary's record at home has also been strong, with the country having emerged as victors in four of their six most recent contests when designated as hosts.

© Imago / IPS

Northern Ireland beat Ukraine 1-0 on Saturday thanks to a long-range strike from wing-back Terry Devlin, and that has put them on the verge of Nations League A for the first time.

A draw would make certain of their progression into the top division, and the visitors will be confident considering the only loss they have suffered in their past eight matches was against France in June (W4, D3, L1).

Green and White Army only managed to score more than one goal in one of those eight fixtures, netting exactly one goal five times.

Head coach Michael O'Neill will be pleased that his country have only been beaten in one of their last four meetings with Hungary, winning once, but their hosts have beaten them in five of their eight encounters.

Northern Ireland have won both of their away clashes in their Nations League group, but they were defeated in six of their prior eight contests on the road.

Hungary Nations League form:

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Hungary form (all competitions):

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Northern Ireland Nations League form:

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Northern Ireland form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Iconsport / LiveMedia

Hungary captain Dominik Szoboszlai revealed that he almost picked up an injury in the buildup to their clash with Georgia, though he insisted that he was willing to battle through in order to make it into the XI on Tuesday.

The midfielder could be used in an advanced role ahead of Rajmund Toth and Andras Schafer, especially as Milan Vitalis is suspended.

Centre-back Attila Szalai may have to be thrown into the backline due to Willi Orban's suspension, while Barnabas Varga will hope to score a 17th international goal.

Northern Ireland forward Jamie Donley led the line against Ukraine, but after picking up a yellow card, he will miss Tuesday's clash.

Perhaps Josh Magennis will be trusted to start as a striker, stationed between wide forwards Ethan Galbraith and Isaac Price, while Shea Charles will marshal midfield.

Hungary possible starting lineup:

B Toth; Osvath, Szalai, Csinger, Kerkez; R Toth, Schafer; Sallai, Szoboszlai, Nagy; Varga

Northern Ireland possible starting lineup:

P Charles; Atcheson, McConville, Brown; Devlin, Hume, S Charles, Devenny; Galbraith, Magennis, Price

We say: Hungary 1-1 Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland have been difficult to beat for some time, and Hungary already failed to get the better of them in the group stage.

Though the visitors may not have enough in attack to win, they should have enough to take a point, especially as the hosts are missing key starters.

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