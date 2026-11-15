England lineup vs. Spain confirmed as Ben White starts in triple change

England and Spain have confirmed their starting lineups for Sunday's UEFA Nations League showdown at the Metropolitano Stadium.

Thomas Tuchel's men must beat the world and European champions to win League A Group 3, although both sides have already sealed their spots in the quarter-finals.

The Three Lions have made three changes for their reunion with La Roja, all of which come in defence, including the already-known switch in goal between James Trafford and Jordan Pickford.

Tuchel has also brought Ben White - who was once again booed by England fans against Croatia on Thursday - back into the starting XI, at the expense of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Fellow Arsenal man Ezri Konsa is also restored to the starting lineup after missing the midweek victory through injury, taking Dan Burn's place in the heart of defence.

Djed Spence and Myles Lewis-Skelly must make do with spots on the bench following their returns from injury and suspension respectively, as Tuchel sticks with an unchanged midfield and attacking selection.

Lamine Yamal, Mikel Oyarzabal return to Spain lineup against England

© Iconsport / Marca

As for Spain, head coach Luis de la Fuente has made five changes to the side that bested the Czech Republic 2-0 last time out, including expected recalls for Lamine Yamal and Mikel Oyarzabal.

The pair both missed Spain's penultimate group game as a precautionary measure, but they have unsurprisingly been selected over Yeremy Pino and Ferran Torres this time around.

De la Fuente has also made a bold call in the number 10 role, demoting Fermin Lopez in favour of Mikel Merino, but Alex Baena hold his spot on the left over Nico Williams - now fully fit again following illness.

Merino's Arsenal teammate Martin Zubimendi is also retained in midfield over Pedri, despite concerns over fatigue having played the full 90 against the Czech Republic amid a lack of game time at club level.

De la Fuente has made two changes to his backline foe the final matchday, as Marc Pubill replaces Pedro Porro at right-back, and Aymeric Laporte is in for Dean Huijsen in central defence.

England XI: Trafford; White, Konsa, Quansah, Hall; Anderson, Rice; Rogers, Ju. Bellingham, Gordon; Kane

Subs: Pickford, Alexander-Arnold, Steele, Gibbs-White, Spence, Burn, Jo. Bellingham, Hill, Calvert-Lewin, Ngumoha, Eze, Lewis-Skelly

Spain XI: Simon; Pubill, Cubarsi, Laporte, Cucurella; Zubimendi, Ruiz; Yamal, Merino, Baena; Oyarzabal

Subs: Raya, Garcia, Roca, Huijsen, Torres. Lopez, Pino, Porro, Barrios, Munoz, Williams, Pedri