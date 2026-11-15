Manchester United are reportedly showing interest in Fulham defender Calvin Bassey ahead of the January transfer window.

The Red Devils are languishing in 18th place in the Premier League table, and Mauricio Pochettino has a huge task on his hands to pull the club out of their current predicament.

While his primary objective will be to steer United away from the relegation zone, the club must quickly turn their attention to the winter transfer window, with strengthening the defence an urgent priority.

According to The Telegraph, Bassey has emerged as a strong option for Man Utd after impressing for Fulham over the past few years.

Calvin Bassey: Perfect for Man Utd?

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Bassey joined Fulham in the summer of 2023 after spending a season at Ajax, having previously enjoyed a two-year spell with Glasgow Rangers.

The Nigerian defender has made more than 110 appearances for the Cottagers across all competitions, scoring four goals.

The 26-year-old has featured nine times in the Premier League this season, and his experience could prove valuable to Man Utd, who have already conceded 19 goals in 10 matches.

Bassey offers considerable physical presence and pace at the back, two qualities that the Red Devils have arguably lacked this season.

Furthermore, the former Gers defender can also operate at left-back, which would provide Pochettino with another option given Luke Shaw's injury record.

Calvin Bassey: Will he move to Man Utd?

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It would be difficult for Bassey to dismiss an offer from Man Utd outright, regardless of their current position in the league.

The defender's contract at Craven Cottage runs until next summer, although Fulham have the option to extend it by a further 12 months.

Arvada Arbeloa regards Bassey as one of the best defenders in the Premier League, but whether Fulham can hold on to him if the Red Devils table a tempting offer remains a major question.