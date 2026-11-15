Preview: Ukraine vs Georgia - prediction, team news, lineups

Ukraine welcome Georgia to Kosicka futbalova arena on Tuesday night for a matchday six clash in UEFA Nations League B Group 2.

The hosts are third in the standings and two points ahead of their bottom-placed visitors, leaving both teams fighting to confirm their survival in League B.

Match preview

Ukraine got their 2026-27 Nations League campaign underway with an encouraging 1-0 victory over Hungary, with Danylo Sikan scoring the only goal just before half-time.

After following that result up with a 0-0 draw against Georgia, Ukraine have subsequently fallen to three consecutive defeats, losing 3-0 and 1-0 to Northern Ireland and 2-1 to Hungary.

Andrea Maldera's side, as a result, sit third in Nations League B Group 2 with four points from five matches, and with just one game remaining, Ukraine are unable to climb into the promotion playoff places.

However, Ukraine are still fighting to ensure their survival in League B, as they lead visitors Georgia by only two points, meaning defeat on Tuesday would consign Maldera's men to a relegation playoff fixture.

Ukraine will secure their League B status with at least a draw, and they will, therefore, be hoping to replicate or improve upon their 0-0 stalemate with Georgia in the reverse fixture.

© Iconsport / Adam Liebach, Gonzales Photo, Alamy

Georgia have failed to win any of their five League B matches, recording two draws and suffering three defeats during that time.

Despite boasting the likes of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Georges Mikautadze in attack, Georgia have also failed to find the back of the net in any of their five matches, while they have conceded four times.

Georgia will be hoping to end their goalless streak when they come up against Ukraine, who have conceded more than any other team in the group (six conceded).

However, Georgia's attack has been weakened by the long-term injury to Kvaratskhelia, who scored the nation's last goal in their 2-0 victory over Bahrain in a friendly in June.

Georgia will also have to overcome a miserable record in meetings with Ukraine, having failed to defeat Tuesday's opponents in any of their 12 meetings - losing seven and drawing five.

Ukraine Nations League form:

Ukraine form (all competitions):

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Georgia Nations League form:

Georgia form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / AOP.Press

Ukraine failed to find the net for the third time in Group 2 as they lost 1-0 to Northern Ireland last time out, and Maldera may opt to make changes in attack as a result, meaning the likes of Artem Dovbyk could start.

At the opposite end, captain Mykola Matvienko could start alongside Ilya Zabarnyi, with Illia Krupskyi introduced at right-back.

Meanwhile, Georgia will be without superstar Kvaratskhelia due to a long-term injury, meaning much of the attacking responsibility will rest on Mikautadze's shoulders.

The striker should be supported by Zuriko Davitashvili, Nika Gagnidze and Giorgi Kvernadze, with Anzor Mekvabishvili and Giorgi Chakvetadze in midfield.

Ukraine possible starting lineup:

Trubin; Krupskyi, Zabarnyi, Matvienko, Mykolenko; Andriyevskiy, Yarmoliuk, Ocheretko, Sudakov; Dovbyk, Krasnopir

Georgia possible starting lineup:

Mamardashvili; Kakabadze, Goglichidze, Dvali, Lochoshvili; Chakvetadze, Mekvabishvili; Kvernadze, Gagnidze, Davitashvili; Mikautadze

We say: Ukraine 1-0 Georgia

Georgia have failed to score in any of their five matches and are further weakened by Kvaratskhelia's absence, and with Ukraine boasting the home advantage, we are predicting a win for the hosts.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.