Preview: Ukraine vs Hungary - prediction, team news, lineups

Hoping to take revenge in the UEFA Nations League, Hungary will travel to face Group B2 rivals Ukraine at City Arena Trnava on Monday.

The Blue and Yellow are looking to bounce back from defeat last time out, while the Magyars could earn back-to-back wins.

Match preview

Andrea Maldera's Ukraine kicked off their Nations League campaign in strong fashion, but have stumbled in the two games since.

The Blue and Yellow seized all three points in a 1-0 victory against Hungary on September 25, courtesy of an effort from Danylo Sikan just before half time.

That triumph was Maldera's first competitive win since being appointed back in May, though it remains his only one so far.

Ukraine were frustratingly held to a goalless draw by Georgia three days after downing the Magyars, before falling to a 3-0 beating by Northern Ireland on Friday.

Despite dropping four points from their last two outings, Monday's nominal hosts are still second in the Group B2 table, but this clash has become a six-pointer given they are level with their opponents.

© Imago / Zsombor Toth Photography

Meanwhile, Marco Rossi's Hungary have grown into the Nations League as it has progressed, experiencing a starkly opposite trajectory to Ukraine.

The Magyars' opening loss to the Blue and Yellow brought an end to a four-game unbeaten run, a stretch that saw the team score six goals and concede just twice.

However, Rossi's side were able to earn their first point with a 0-0 stalemate away to Northern Ireland three days later, before running out 1-0 winners against Georgia at Puskas Arena on Friday.

Liverpool left-back Milos Kerkez was the match winner in Budapest, heading home the only goal of the game - and the only one of Hungary's Nations League campaign to date.

Aiming to build on that marginal success, Monday's visitors will be buoyed by their commendable record on the road, which features a five-game undefeated spell and consecutive clean sheets ahead of this clash.

Ukraine Nations League form:

Hungary Nations League form:

Team News

© Iconsport / Balazs Popal, Gonzales Photo, Alamy

Ukraine will be without striker Danylo Sikan on Monday, as he serves a suspension for accumulating yellow cards, though Roman Yaremchuk should be on hand to start up top.

Likewise, defender Mykola Matviyenko is sitting out due to a yellow-card suspension, while left-back Vitaliy Mykolenko is unavailable after leaving the national team's camp due to injury.

In their absence, Maldera could name a back four of Valeriy Bondar, Ilya Zabarnyi, Eduard Sarapiy and Bogdan Mykhaylichenko.

As for Hungary, they are missing left-back Milos Kerkez, who is suspended after picking up a yellow card against Georgia, and Akos Markgraf is likely to start in his place on Monday.

On the other flank, right-back Bendeguz Volla is dealing with an ankle injury, so expect to see Attila Osvath operate on the right-hand side of the visiting defence.

Elsewhere, winger Damir Redzic is recovering from an ankle issue of his own, but Zsolt Nagy will be ready to support striker Milan Toth from the left, with Daniel Lukacs on the right.

Ukraine possible starting lineup:

Riznyk; Bondar, Zabarnyi, Sarapiy, Mykhaylichenko; Brazhko; Yarmolenko, Ocheretko, Tsygankov, Sudakov; Yaremchuk

Hungary possible starting lineup:

Toth; Osvath, Orban, Csinger, Markgraf; Schafer, Szoboszlai; Lukacs, A Toth, Nagy; M Toth

We say: Ukraine 0-1 Hungary

Ukraine started their Nations League campaign with a commendable win over Monday's opponents, but they have struggled in the days since, and will be hard-pressed to avoid another loss.

Hungary should be able to come out on top in a narrow victory, but considering they have only scored one goal across their last three outings, do not expect to see a high-scoring affair.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.