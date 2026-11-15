Preview: Malawi vs Egypt - prediction, team news, lineups

Group B leaders Egypt travel to Bingu National Stadium on Tuesday to face Malawi in round four of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The record winners will secure their place at next year’s showpiece with a victory, while Malawi must avoid defeat to keep their slim qualification hopes alive.

Match preview

Egypt’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign began with a disappointing goalless draw against Angola - a result that saw the seven-time champions fail to secure maximum points in their opening qualifier for the first time since 2019.

A 5-0 win over Malawi in the following match put the Pharaohs back on track, but it proved to be Hossam Hassan’s last competitive game in charge before he was dismissed amid controversy surrounding his relationship with his ex-wife.

New coach Ali Maher enjoyed a dream start, overseeing a 5-0 victory over Malawi at Cairo International Stadium on Friday to put Egypt on the verge of a sixth straight AFCON appearance, having inexplicably missed three consecutive editions between 2012 and 2015.

Egypt are yet to concede a goal in qualifying and have scored a tournament-high 10 goals, with that solidity on both ends of the pitch boding well for a side aiming to end a 17-year wait for continental glory since winning three consecutive titles.

Last Friday’s win in Cairo marked Egypt’s fifth consecutive victory over Malawi - including three straight without conceding - making their 1-0 defeat in the sides’ first-ever meeting in a 2008 World Cup qualifier seem a distant memory.

© Imago

After edging South Sudan 2-1 on the opening matchday, Malawi sat atop their AFCON qualifying group, but back-to-back defeats to Angola and, most recently, Egypt have dropped them to third, four points behind the current top two.

Without a clean sheet in five matches prior to their most recent outing, Kalisto Pasuwa’s men had well-documented defensive struggles, although few would have expected them to concede five goals in a game for the first time since losing 5-0 to Cote d’Ivoire in March 2009.

Now on a run of consecutive defeats, the Flames will look to avoid losing three games in a row for the first time in two years, as a defeat in Lilongwe would leave them hoping Angola fail to secure maximum points from their trip to Juba.

Knowing that a win definitely keeps them in the conversation for another round of matches at least, Malawi need no further incentive to target a victory against Egypt. Their attacking department, which has blanked in six of the last 10 matches, cannot afford another off day.

Back on home turf - where they have won both of their last two AFCON qualifiers by a combined score of 5-1 - Tuesday’s hosts will need their supporters in full voice as they attempt to pull off one of the biggest upsets in their history.

Malawi Africa Cup of Nations Qualifying form:

W

L

L

Malawi form (all competitions):

L

L

D

W

L

L

Egypt Africa Cup of Nations Qualifying form:

D

W

W

Egypt form (all competitions):

W

L

D

W

L

W

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / NurPhoto

Mohamed Salah’s brace last Friday moved him past Hossam Hassan to the top of Egypt’s all-time scoring charts, and the Liverpool star will be eager to extend his record.

Salah also earned his 123rd international cap in that match, moving him level with Hany Ramzy for sixth place on the all-time appearances list.

No player has scored more goals in the ongoing AFCON qualifiers than Omar Marmoush's three, making the Tottenham forward one to watch.

Richard Mbulu and Babatunde Adepoju were both substituted during Malawi’s heavy defeat in Cairo, and it would be no surprise to see either drop to the bench on Tuesday.

Should Pasuwa opt for changes in attack, Festus Duwe and Mwisho Mhango would be the most likely beneficiaries.

Malawi possible starting lineup:

Chokooka; Nyirenda, Nyasulu, Mpokera, Chirwa; Mpinganjira, Petro, Njaliwa, Mwaungulu; Mhango, Adepoju

Egypt possible starting lineup:

Shobeir; Hany, Rabia, Abdelmaguid, Abdoul-Fetouh; Zizo, Lasheen, Maher; Salah, Marmoush, Trezeguet

We say: Malawi 0-3 Egypt

Egypt boast a vastly superior squad on paper, and Malawi will need the visitors to be well below their best to have any chance of an upset.

With Salah and Marmoush both in form, we expect Egypt to cruise to a routine win and book their place at the 2027 AFCON finals.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.