Preview: Sao Tome & Principe vs Malawi - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Monday's World Cup Qualifying - Africa clash between Sao Tome & Principe and Malawi, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Sao Tome and Principe and Malawi will lock horns in their final Group H game of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier at Stade Olympique de Sousse on Monday.

Both sides have no hope of making it to the World Cup next year, but they will step out determined to play for pride.

Match preview

Sao Tome & Principe have endured a horrible World Cup campaign, having suffered losses in all of their eight fixtures so far.

Last time out, the Warriors of the Equator were on the receiving end of a 6-0 bashing at the hands of leaders Tunisia, to further compound their woes.

That said, the outcome was not unexpected, considering the form of the hosts and the results that have been posted by Tunisia.

With six goals conceded in that fixture, they have the unwanted record of the worst defence in the qualification series, having conceded 26 goals after nine matches.

Their attacking inefficiency has been their major letdown in the entirety of this campaign, and they will be looking to get another strike in their name when they clash with Malawi.

Malawi, on the other hand, have fared better, with three wins, one draw and four losses, which leaves them fourth in the standings, and ultimately eliminated from the competition.

That run of results leaves them fourth in the standings with 10 points, five adrift of Namibia, who are second in the table.

Having said that, they have played one game less in the group, but they are already eliminated from the contest.

Nevertheless, the away side stands a good chance of claiming another victory in their final fixture of the qualification series.

However, the visiting side have the bragging rights, having claimed a 3-1 victory in the reverse fixture in June 2024.

Team News

Not much is expected in terms of changes for the home side in this fixture, with a similar side expected to be sent out on Monday.

Adjeil Neves, Vava Pequeno, Gilberto d'Almeida and Fernandes are all in line to form the quartet at the back.

In midfield, Andrade Male, Bagranca, Joel Neves and Dola should continue in the middle of the park for the hosts.

For the visitors, Jubril Okedina returns to the squad after missing out on some international matches in recent times.

However, he is not expected to feature from the start when the two sides clash on Monday.

Up front, Afonso Lumumgo and Chidinho should keep their places in attack, as they look to advance their cause in the qualification series.

Sao Tome & Principe possible starting lineup:

Bonfim; A. Neves, Vava Pequeno, D’almeida, Fernandes; Andrade Male, Braganca, J. Neves, Dola; Lumungo, Chidinho

Malawi possible starting lineup:

Thole; Chembezi, Petro, Lungu, Lameck; Aaron; Njaliwa, Singini, Mpingnajira; Mwaungulu, Mhango

We say: Sao Tome & Principe 0-2 Malawi

The hosts have struggled in the current campaign, and given the clear superiority of the visitors, we are backing Malawi to claim a 2-0 win.

