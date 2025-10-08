Sports Mole previews Friday's World Cup Qualifying - Africa clash between Sao Tome & Principe and Tunisia, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

A dead-rubber fixture in Group H of the FIFA World Cup qualifier in Africa will see Sao Tome and Príncipe go head-to-head with Tunisia, who have already booked their place at the mundial on Friday at Stade Olympique de Rades.

The hosts have been eliminated and will only play to secure their first point of the qualification series, while the visitors will aim to maintain their unbeaten run in the group so far.

Match preview

Sao Tome and Príncipe have had a campaign they would rather forget, with eight losses in the same number of fixtures to sit rock-bottom in the Group H table.

That wretched run of results leaves them as one of only three teams, along with Seychelles and Djibouti, who are yet to pick up a single point in the qualification campaign.

Their latest 3-0 loss to Namibia in September extended their losing streak to eight consecutive World Cup qualification matches, a run of defeats that also encompasses their last six fixtures across all competitions.

The underwhelming campaign of the Elephants has been largely due to their inefficiency in attack, having netted only four times so far.

Defensively, they are one of the worst teams in the race for the 2026 Mundial on the continent, having been breached 20 times, and only Djibouti (28) and Seychelles (39) have conceded more.

When these two sides met in the reverse fixture in November 2023, the Islanders suffered a 4-0 bashing, and given the near-perfect performances of their North African opponents, another defeat could be in the offing for Ricardo Monsanto’s men.

It is also worth mentioning that although it is a home fixture for the Warriors of the Equator, the encounter will be decided at the 60,000-capacity Stade Olympique de Rades, which is a very familiar territory for the away side.

Tunisia, on the other hand, became the second African country, after Morocco, and the 18th team overall to secure their place in next year’s World Cup, after earning a 1-0 victory over Equatorial Guinea courtesy of a stoppage-time goal by Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane.

The Carthage Eagles have enjoyed a smooth ride in this campaign, thanks to their rock-solid rearguard, which makes them one of only two teams, along with the Ivory Coast, yet to concede a goal.

Sami Trabelsi’s men have also raked in the most points (22) across all the groups, having won seven and drawn one of their eight matches so far.

Team News

For the home side, 31-year-old Vava Pequeno partnered Gilberto d'Almeida in their last outing against Namibia in September, and that could be the case when they file out against Tunisia on Friday.

Between the sticks, Yaniel Bonfim is also expected to keep his place, despite picking the ball out of his net on three occasions against the Brave Warriors last time out.

Despite sealing qualification for the World Cup, Trabelsi has named a strong squad for the final two matches of this international window.

Regulars such as Aissa Laidouni, Naim Sliti, Ferjani Sassi, Montassar Talbi and Firas Chaouat all kept their places in the squad.

Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane, whose late goal against Equatorial Guinea ensured qualification, was also rewarded with a call-up.

Nader Ghandri of Akhmat Grozny and Elyes Skhiri, who plies his trade with Frankfurt in the German Bundesliga, also return to the squad.

Sao Tome & Principe possible starting lineup:

Bonfim; Fernandes, D'Almeida, Vava Pequeno, A. Neves, Waldimison; Andrade Male, Braganca, A. Neves, Lumungo; Semedo

Tunisia possible starting lineup:

Dahman; Valery, Bronn, Talbi, Ben Ouanes; Laidouni, Sassi; Belarbi, Medjri, Saad; Mastouri

We say: Sao Tome & Principe 0-3 Tunisia

Tunisia has enjoyed a near-impeccable qualifying run, and considering the quality of both sides, we do not envisage a surprise here. We are backing the away side to claim an emphatic 3-0 win.

