Preview: Angola vs Malawi - prediction, team news, lineups

Angola and Malawi wrap up the second matchday of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers with a clash at Estadio 11 de Novembro on Tuesday.

The hosts will aim to go one better than their opening outing, which ended in a goalless draw, while the visitors look to secure back-to-back victories.

Match preview

After missing back-to-back AFCON editions in 2015 and 2017, Angola have featured in three of the last four tournaments, somewhat establishing themselves as regulars at this level.

However, their quest for a maiden title continues after a disappointing group-stage exit in Morocco last December.

Determined to return for next year’s finals in June, Aliou Cisse's men kicked off their qualifying journey with a tough test against Egypt and showed resilience to earn a point at the Cairo International Stadium, despite enjoying just over a third of possession.

Now unbeaten in seven of their last eight matches, Angola have proven to be a tough nut to crack lately, though they have settled for draws more often than not; four of their last five games have ended level, with a 1-0 win over Central African Republic in June the sole exception.

Now coached by former AFCON winner in Cisse, who led Senegal to glory, the Sable Antelopes will hope to make waves on the continental scene and now seek to kickstart their journey towards that with three points against Malawi.

Tuesday’s hosts have enjoyed the upper hand in this fixture, losing just one of the previous eight meetings in all competitions and keeping clean sheets in each of the last three encounters since 2017.

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Still awaiting their first AFCON appearance since 2021, Malawi are arguably under the most pressure of any team in Group B, but they made a positive start by defeating South Sudan. Lloyd Njaliwa’s strike secured the win after Babatunde Adepoju’s opener was cancelled out by Joseph Dhata.

That victory marked Malawi’s first win of 2026 at the fifth attempt, temporarily easing the pressure on 56-year-old Kalisto Pasuwa, who had won just two of his previous ten matches since taking charge in February 2025.

A win for the Flames in their next outing would put them top of the group by two points and, crucially, five clear of Angola in the race for an AFCON spot, which should provide ample motivation.

Neither Malawi nor Angola are known for high-scoring matches, so a tight contest - where a single goal could prove decisive - looks likely.

With a double header against group favourites Egypt looming when the November international break comes around, Tuesday’s visitors will hope to have given themselves some breathing room with a positive result in Luanda.

Angola Africa Cup of Nations Qualifying form:

D

Angola form (all competitions):

L

D

D

D

W

D

Malawi Africa Cup of Nations Qualifying form:

W

Malawi form (all competitions):

W

D

L

L

D

W

Team News

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Babatunde Adepoju’s opener against South Sudan marked his first international goal for Malawi, and the 30-year-old will be eager to build on that momentum.

Francisco Madinga will need to keep his discipline in check to avoid walking a suspension tightrope after he was booked last time out.

Zito Luvumbo is a doubt to play any part for Angola after his outing against Egypt was cut short by injury.

If the forward is deemed unfit to participate, Chico Banza is likely to be handed a start, with Miro also in contention.

Show’s most recent cap was his 65th for Angola, moving him into 10th place in the hosts' all-time appearance charts.

Angola possible starting lineup:

Marques; Bondo, Buatu, Carmo, Gaspar, Sambu; Milson, Show, Keliano, Luvumbo; Mabululu

Malawi possible starting lineup:

Thole; Lameck, Petro, Chembezi, Nyirenda; Njaliwa, Singini; Chirwa, Mwangulu, Mphasi; Adepoju

We say: Angola 2-0 Malawi

Having failed to score in five of their last eight matches, Malawi’s attacking output has lacked consistency, and we expect them to draw another blank on Tuesday.

While Angola have also blown hot and cold in attack, we expect them to secure a comfortable victory in front of their fans.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.