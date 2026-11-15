Arsenal, Tottenham 'told to pay £70m' for Championship star

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Will Lankshear during the January transfer window, but Middlesbrough have no intention of letting their prized striker leave.

The Gunners have been linked with a move for the 21-year-old, who has been in sensational goalscoring form for Boro this season.

Lankshear joined the Riverside outfit from Tottenham Hotspur for £20m during the summer transfer window and wasted little time establishing himself as one of their key players.

The young striker has scored 15 goals in 16 appearances for Boro, helping the Teessiders climb to second in the Championship table, level on points with Birmingham City and Stoke City.

Arsenal, Tottenham learn Will Lankshear price

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According to The Sun, Boro are determined to resist any bids for Lankshear and have slapped a £70m price tag on the striker.

If Boro secure promotion to the Premier League next season, they could stand to make more than double the fee they paid for him, meaning a January sale would make little financial sense.

Leeds United and Newcastle United have also reportedly watched him in action this season, while Spurs are keeping a close eye on his development.

Tottenham do not have a buy-back clause in Lankshear's contract, as such clauses are not permitted in transfers between Premier League and EFL clubs.

However, the North London club do have matching rights, meaning they can match any offer another club has agreed with Middlesbrough for the striker in the future.

Should Arsenal make an attempt for Will Lankshear?

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Mikel Arteta could be looking to bring in a new striker in January after Arsenal failed to land their top target, Julian Alvarez, during the summer window.

Viktor Gyokeres has managed just one Premier League start this season and has cut a somewhat subdued figure, struggling to make a significant impact so far.

The Gunners are also looking to strengthen their wide attacking options, with RB Leipzig's Antonio Nusa heavily linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium.

While Lankshear is enjoying a fabulous campaign, it would make sense for Arsenal to assess his progress over a full season rather than spend a sizeable sum to secure his services in January.