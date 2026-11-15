Gustavo Nunes, Kevin, Vitor Reis and Rodrigo Muniz fight for playing time in the Premier League

Four Brazilians are fighting for game time at the start of the 2026-27 Premier League season: Gustavo Nunes at Brentford, Kevin and Rodrigo Muniz at Fulham, and Vitor Reis at Manchester City. They are young players seeking to establish themselves and a centre-forward trying to regain his prominence in England.

The Brazilian presence in the Premier League is not limited to the players who regularly appear among the standout names. Alongside those who have won a place and become protagonists in England, there are also those trying to turn occasional chances into a longer run of games. None of the four has yet established himself among his manager’s main options, although for different reasons and in different circumstances. Some have barely featured in league games, while others have been used during matches but without enough time to build a run.

Gustavo Nunes still searching for a place at Brentford

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Gustavo Nunes joined Brentford in August 2024 after catching the eye at Gremio. Developed in the Brazilian club’s youth system, the forward made his professional debut in February that year and quickly earned a place. He played 40 games for the first team, scoring seven goals and providing four assists, numbers that helped attract English interest.

The move did not have the expected start. Physical problems delayed his debut for Brentford, who were only able to use him for the first time in April 2025. That season, he made three Premier League appearances, always from the bench, and had few opportunities to show his qualities.

The search for more minutes led the club to loan him to Swansea City in January 2026. In the Championship, he played 12 games and provided one assist. After returning to Brentford, he rejoined the squad but has still not played in a Premier League game in 2026-27, alternating between being left out of the squad and being an unused substitute. At 20, he is trying to find a place in an attack where he still has to win the trust of boss Keith Andrews.

Kevin and Rodrigo Muniz at Fulham

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Kevin, a Fulham forward, is another Brazilian looking for a bigger role. Developed at Palmeiras, he played for Shakhtar Donetsk before moving to the Premier League. In Ukraine, he stood out for his dribbling and attacking involvement, with 17 goals and 10 assists in 57 games between 2024 and 2025.

Fulham signed him in September 2025. In his first season in England, Kevin had opportunities throughout the campaign but did not establish himself as a starter. He made 26 Premier League appearances, nine of them as a starter, with one goal and two assists. In the early weeks of 2026-27, however, his involvement has shrunk. He has played five times in the league, always as a substitute, for only 75 minutes. In the EFL Cup, he was used in all three games for the Cottagers, two as a starter. Without a goal or assist so far, the 23-year-old is trying to use the minutes he gets to show he can be a more frequent alternative in Fulham’s attack.

Rodrigo Muniz has the most established record in the Premier League of the four. Signed by Fulham in August 2021 after a spell at Flamengo, the centre-forward needed time to adapt to English football. Before winning a place in the London side, he was loaned to Middlesbrough, for whom he played 17 games and scored two goals in the Championship.

His first big moment at Fulham came in 2023-24, when he scored nine goals in 26 Premier League games, 18 of them as a starter, and ten goals in 33 matches in all competitions. The following year he kept an important role, with eight goals in 31 top-flight games, only eight as a starter, and 11 goals in 36 matches across all competitions. In 2025-26, however, his numbers dropped sharply due to muscle injuries: 25 appearances and only one goal.

The trend of reduced use continues this season. Muniz has played in eight Premier League games, all from the bench, for 96 minutes. Despite the limited space, he scored against Newcastle United on 7 November, his first goal of the current Premier League campaign and the third of the year, as he has also scored twice in the EFL Cup. At 25, the centre-forward is trying to use that kind of opportunity to regain ground in the battle to lead the attack.

Vitor Reis faces heavy competition at Manchester City

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Vitor Reis’ situation is slightly different. Signed by Manchester City in January 2025 after impressing at Palmeiras, the centre-back arrived in England with the status of one of the leading prospects in Brazilian defending. The investment by the English club reinforced expectations around his development, but competition for a place in the defensive system has always been an obstacle.

In the first half of 2025, he had very limited involvement before being loaned to Girona for the following season. In Spain, he found the space needed to gain experience in one of Europe’s top leagues. He played 36 La Liga games, with more than 3,000 minutes on the pitch, and scored one goal and provided one assist.

His return to Manchester City, however, did not bring an immediate change in outlook. In this Premier League season, Reis has made just one appearance, playing one minute off the bench. He has been given opportunities in other competitions, such as the EFL Cup (two full starts and one goal) and the Champions League (18 minutes against AEK Athens), but is still far from a run of games in the league. At 20, the centre-back is still adapting to the demands of English football and trying to turn the experience gained in Spain into a place in boss Enzo Maresca’s squad.