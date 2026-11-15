Real Madrid transfer news: Fabrizio Romano reveals truth behind Trent Alexander-Arnold to Liverpool links

Trent Alexander-Arnold has struggled to secure regular game time at Real Madrid this season, but a return to Liverpool in January appears to be out of the question.

The 28-year-old joined Madrid from Liverpool in the summer of 2025 and has made 43 appearances for the Spanish giants across all competitions.

However, the England international has managed just four starts in La Liga this season, with a further three appearances coming off the bench.

Alexander-Arnold has lost his place to Federico Valverde, with Jose Mourinho preferring to deploy the midfielder at right-back ahead of two recognised full-backs.

This has fuelled speculation that a potential return to Liverpool could be on the cards, but Fabrizio Romano has poured cold water on those rumours.

Will Trent Alexander-Arnold return to Liverpool?

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Romano has dismissed suggestions that all three parties are involved in discussions over a potential transfer.

Alexander-Arnold rose through Liverpool's academy to establish himself as one of the best right-backs in world football, although his departure from Anfield was not universally well received.

"Let’s immediately clarify one thing, there is zero ongoing between Trent Alexander-Arnold, Real Madrid and Liverpool, zero at all," said Romano to DAZN Football, as relayed by Roundtable.

The Italian journalist further emphasised that, while Alexander-Arnold retains enormous affection for the Reds, his priorities remain firmly in the Spanish capital.

"Trent obviously respects and loves the club but that’s it, it’s in the past. Trent is fully focused on Real Madrid and there is no contact or negotiation at all with Liverpool."

Will Liverpool make any effort to re-sign Trent Alexander-Arnold?

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The England right-back would have been a fantastic addition to Andoni Iraola's system, but it appears unlikely that the Reds have any plans to bring him back.

Jeremie Frimpong has struggled to make a significant impact, but Ronald Araujo, who joined on loan from Barcelona, has done a decent job at right-back so far.

Conor Bradley remains sidelined through injury and is unlikely to return before the end of the year, but bringing in another right-back is not currently a top priority for Liverpool.