Preview: Tanzania vs Nigeria - prediction, team news, lineups

Africa Cup of Nations co-hosts Tanzania will be seeking their first win of the qualifiers when they welcome Nigeria to the Amaan Stadium on Tuesday.

While the match carries little significance for the hosts - already assured of a place at next year’s finals - the visitors remain fully focused, as a win would all but secure their own qualification.

Match preview

No team in AFCON history has recorded more podium finishes (17) than Nigeria, who are regulars at the competition. After wins over Madagascar and Tanzania, either side of a 3-0 defeat to Guinea Bissau, the West Africans are on course to reach the tournament finals once again.

Despite missing several key attacking players, Eric Chelle’s men scored three goals in a competitive match for the first time since January, hinting at attacking depth across the squad, which is crucial given their overreliance on Victor Osimhen at times.

The Super Eagles have topped their AFCON qualifying group in each of the last four campaigns but currently trail Guinea Bissau by three points, so they cannot afford further slip-ups if they hope to finish as group winners.

Winless in their last four outings (D2, L2), Tuesday's visitors have been underwhelming away from home lately, so supporters travelling to Zanzibar City will be wary of further disappointment, with September’s heavy defeat in Bissau still fresh in the memory.

Converting just 10% of their chances so far, Nigeria need a much sharper edge in front of goal, especially given their ongoing defensive woes, having now gone six matches without a clean sheet since a 3-0 win over Jamaica in May.

© Imago / IMAGO / Loulidiphoto

While the result was inconsequential in the grand scheme, Tanzania were largely competitive in the first half of their 3-1 defeat to Nigeria, but a lacklustre second-half display set the stage for a second defeat in three outings.

Miguel Angel Gamondi’s men would have hoped the AFCON qualifiers might provide a preview of what to expect on their fifth appearance at the competition next year. However, based on recent results, hopes of a fairytale showing on home soil are quickly diminishing.

The Taifa Stars have now won just one of their last 16 matches across all competitions - a run that includes two meetings with Nigeria, who are unbeaten in seven previous encounters, winning five.

Tanzania are still awaiting their first competitive home victory since being awarded a 3-0 win over Congo in March 2025. As a result, some sections of the nation's faithful will approach this clash hoping for the best but expecting the worst.

A good start would help settle any nerves, but Tuesday’s hosts have conceded first in five of their last seven outings, and a repeat of that would be catastrophic, to say the least, given their current dry patch.

Tanzania Africa Cup of Nations Qualifying form:

L

D

L

Tanzania form (all competitions):

L

L

W

L

D

L

Nigeria Africa Cup of Nations Qualifying form:

W

L

W

Nigeria form (all competitions):

D

L

W

L

D

W

Team News

© Imago / Shengolpixs

Ademola Lookman and Victor Osimhen are both ruled out with knee injuries, after Lookman was forced off just before half-time on Friday.

Igoh Ogbu (Achilles) and Samuel Chukwueze (thigh) are also unavailable for the visitors, who continue to monitor the fitness of Frank Onyeka.

Tolu Arokodare came off the bench to score twice last time out and could be rewarded with a start here as he looks to continue his impressive run of form.

Ibrahim Hamad is Tanzania’s most notable absentee due to a knock, following an impressive display at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium.

This should open the door for Charles M’Mombwa to come into the hosts’ starting XI, although Evastus Lukanima could also be considered.

Tanzania possible starting lineup:

Manula; Mligo, M’Mombwa, Mwamnyeto, Mnoga; Miroshi, Mkami, Msanga, Chilambo; Kachwele, Kibu

Nigeria possible starting lineup:

Nwabali; Aina, Bassey, Fredrick, Bewene; Yusuf, Iwobi, Ndidi, Nnadi; Arokodare, Adams

We say: Tanzania 1-2 Nigeria

Despite the Super Eagles being far from full strength, anything less than a win here would be considered an underperformance.

With two leaky defences on display, goals are likely at both ends, but we expect the away side to come out on top when all is said and done.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.