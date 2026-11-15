Liverpool transfer news: Billionaire owner 'obsessed' with signing Virgil van Dijk for free as FSG contract decision nears

AC Milan owner Gerry Cardinale is obsessed with the idea of signing Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk, the latest report has revealed.

The Reds' centre-back has so far enjoyed a strong season in England, helping the Merseysiders keep four clean sheets in their first 10 Premier League games.

However, fans are worried about the Dutchman's future given his contract is set to expire at the end of the campaign.

The 35-year-old has hinted that he would like to stay at Anfield, but there has seemingly been little movement regarding an extension.

Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport now claim that AC Milan's majority shareholder Cardinale is obsessed with the idea of signing Van Dijk.

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Virgil van Dijk future: Should Liverpool fans be wary of FSG policy?

Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) have implemented a policy focused on rewarding younger stars at the club, while also moving on experienced players before they decline beyond the point of use.

There have been exceptions to those rules, with Van Dijk and Mohamed Salah both signing deals in 2025 following impressive seasons.

However, Salah struggled considerably in 2025-26 before leaving for free in the summer transfer window, and it would be understandable if the club were reluctant about handing another deal to a player in the twilight of their career.

Van Dijk's performances may be deserving of a contract offer, but FSG are unlikely to be swayed by any sentiment shared by fans, and they will instead make an emotionless judgement call in 2027.

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Contract latest: Why Liverpool have to keep Virgil van Dijk

Van Dijk is still one of the most physically imposing defenders in Europe, with the centre-back having won 75% of his duels in the Premier League this season.

Losing his experience would place significant pressure on Jeremy Jacquet next term, and the 21-year-old would benefit from spending more time without being the main man at the back for Andoni Iraola.

Liverpool are also likely to lose Alisson Becker and Joe Gomez for free in the summer, so ensuring there is someone at the club that has been through the peaks and troughs of life at Anfield would be sensible.